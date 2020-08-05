WATCH: Driving through Beirut shows scale of damage, ruins and wreckage

Beirut blast: Smoke rises in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Beirut blast: Smoke rises in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

A day after two massive explosions rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut, a video from Reuters news agency shows the extent of damage from the blast at the port.

In Beirut, the blast affected residents living as far as 10 kilometres away from the site. It even damaged the Baabda Palace, the residence of the Lebanese President. “Doors and windows in several of the palace’ wings were dislocated,” NNA reported. However, no one was injured.

Driving through Beirut shows the scale of damage from the massive explosion at the port area which sent a devastating blast wave across the Lebanese capital https://t.co/CCQdV6mur8 pic.twitter.com/h2jG3b9zTq — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020

The blasts were likely triggered by confiscated explosives, stored by authorities near the port. Major General Abbas Ibrahim, the head of Lebanon’s general security service, told state-run National News Agency, that “highly explosive materials” were stored in the buildings. These, he said, were seized by the government years ago.

The catastrophic explosion hat has so far killed at least 100 people and injured around 4,000, with an unknown number feared trapped under rubble was, according to the government of Lebanon, caused by over 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate kept in storage for over six years.

Meanwhile, according to AP, the Lebanese government has declared a two-week state of emergency, effectively giving the military full powers during this time after a massive explosion devastated the capital, Beirut. The government announced the measure during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday.

It said it was putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

French president travelling to Lebanon after deadly explosion

French President Emmanuel Macron is reported to be travelling to Lebanon Thursday to offer support for the trouble-stricken country in the aftermath of the explosion that has drawn global pledges of medical and humanitarian aid. Macron’s office told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the French leader will meet with Lebanese political leaders.

Lebanon is a former French protectorate and the countries retain close political and economic ties.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.