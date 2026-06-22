Prominent Lebanese turtle conservationist dies in Israeli strike: Who was Mona Khalil?

Mona Khalil, a Lebanese conservationist who died on Friday after being wounded in an Israeli strike on her home on Lebanon's southern coast, attends an event of releasing baby sea turtles in Mansouri village near Tyre city, south Lebanon, July 31, 2019. (AP Photo)

Famous Lebanese conservationist and environmentalist Mona Khalil has succumbed to severe injuries after an Israeli strike hit her home in Tyre last week. Khalil was known for her work to protect nesting sites of endangered sea turtles across the coastline of southern Lebanon,

Her death came on a day when Israel intensified air strikes across southern Lebanon, leaving at least 20 people dead, less than 24 hours after the new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah was announced.

Khalil worked for the conservation of the endangered species of the green sea turtle, as well as the vulnerable species of the loggerhead sea turtle, as classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. For more than two decades, she protected these turtles who laid their eggs on a beach near ‘The Orange House’, her famous bed-and-breakfast and kept their habitat safe.