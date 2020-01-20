Lebanon: Scores injured as riots break out in Beirut

Scores injured in Lebanon protest clashes.(picture: alliance/AP Photo/H. Ammar) Scores injured in Lebanon protest clashes.(picture: alliance/AP Photo/H. Ammar)

At least 350 people were wounded in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, over the weekend as clashes broke out between security forces and protesters demonstrating outside the parliament building. Many in Lebanon are fed up with what has turned into months without a government, with a disastrous effect on the already stagnating economy.

Protesters set fire to ATMs, tried to break the windows of banks, and threw stones at police, who responded with tear gas and water cannons.

The downtown area near the parliament building was covered in thick white smoke as some demonstrators began to remove street signs, metal barriers and branches of trees and toss them at the security services.

“We will not pay the price,” chanted some protesters, referencing the national debt, which now stands at $87 billion (€78 billion) or 150% of GDP. This is one of the largest debt ratios in the world.

More than 120 of those injured were treated in hospitals, including a protester who sustained an eye injury, according to the Red Cross and the Lebanese Civil Defense.

On Sunday, Lebanon’s public prosecutor ordered the release of 34 people detained the previous evening, according to the country’s National State News Agency. It was unclear how many people would remain in detention if any.

Hariri urges formation of new government

Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri called out for politicians to quickly form a new government and address Lebanon’s financial crisis.

“There is a road map to calm the popular storm. Stop wasting time, form a government, open the door to political and economic solutions,” tweeted Hariri on Sunday.

“To keep the army, security forces and protesters in a state of confrontation is to circle inside the problem,” he said.

