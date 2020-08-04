scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Lebanon: Massive explosion rocks capital Beirut

Some local TV stations were quoted as saying by Associated Press that the blast was at Beirut's port.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 4, 2020 9:48:44 pm
Lebanon: Massive explosion rocks capital Beirut, cause unknown

A powerful explosion rocked Lebanon’s capital Beirut Tuesday with images of smoke billowing from the city center floating on social media. There are no immediate reports of casualties or details on the extent of the damage.

Residents told AP that windows were blown out and a false ceilings dropped following the blast. The explosion aused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away. An AP photographer near Beirut’s port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.

This is a developing story, more details awaited

