Lebanon: Massive explosion rocks capital Beirut

Snapshot from a purported video of the explosion. (Screen grab/ Twitter) Snapshot from a purported video of the explosion. (Screen grab/ Twitter)

A powerful explosion rocked Lebanon’s capital Beirut Tuesday with images of smoke billowing from the city center floating on social media. There are no immediate reports of casualties or details on the extent of the damage.

Some local TV stations were quoted as saying by Associated Press that the blast was at Beirut’s port.

BREAKING: Massive explosion in Beirut. Footage from the daily star office now in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2uBsKP5wCH — Ghada Alsharif (@GhadaaSharif) August 4, 2020

My apartment in Beirut was just blown apart. We think it was a missile from a jet. We’re ok. — Leila Molana-Allen (@Leila_MA) August 4, 2020

UPDATE: Fmr PM Saad Hariri is fine following news. Two explosions near port in Beirut #Lebanon , second one left lot of damages in houses and cars. Ambulances called to area. Another video shows magnitude of when it happened pic.twitter.com/lV9p5qMxbu — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 4, 2020

Residents told AP that windows were blown out and a false ceilings dropped following the blast. The explosion aused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away. An AP photographer near Beirut’s port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.

