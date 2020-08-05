scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Lebanon: Massive explosion rocks capital Beirut, several feared dead

Beirut blast LIVE updates: The cause of the blast was not immediately known. According to AP, a civil defense official on the scene said his men had evacuated dozens to hospitals and there were still bodies inside the port.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 5, 2020 12:17:46 am
Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A powerful explosion rocked Lebanon’s capital Beirut Tuesday with images of smoke billowing from the city center floating on social media. Some local TV stations were quoted as saying by Associated Press that the blast was at Beirut’s port. Read in Malayalam

The AP also quoted Lebanese Red Cross official Georges Kettaneh as saying there are “hundreds of casualties” in Beirut, including dead and wounded.

In pictures | Huge explosion rocks Beirut

A civil defense official on the scene of the blast said his men had evacuated dozens to hospitals and that there were still bodies inside the port, many of them under debris. The cause of the blast was not immediately known. Dozens of ambulances ferried the injured from the port area, where the wounded lay on the ground, AP staff at the scene said. Hospitals called for blood donations.

Beirut, Lebanon, Lebanon news, Lebanon blast, Beirut blast, Indian Express Aftermath of the massive explosion as seen in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP Photo)

Lebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hasan was quoted as saying by Reuters that an explosion in central Beirut on Tuesday had caused a “very high number of injuries” and extensive damage. Hours after the explosion, Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared a national day of mourning, reported AFP. Also, President Michel Aoun has called for ‘urgent’ defence council talk in the aftermath of the explosion.

The Indian embassy in Lebanon has put out two helpline numbers, for Indians in need.

An Israeli government official says Israel had “nothing to do” with the blast, reported AP. Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group are bitter enemies, and tensions have been high following a series of recent clashes. Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah Israel would not hesitate to strike again if it felt it was necessary. But late Tuesday, the Israeli official said Israel was not involved in the Beirut explosion. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter with the media, AP said.

Video taken by residents showed a fire raging at the port, sending up a giant column of smoke, illuminated by flashes of what appear to be fireworks. Local TV stations reported that a fireworks warehouse was involved. The fire then appeared to catch at a nearby building, triggering a more massive explosion, sending up a mushroom cloud and a shock wave over the city, reported AP.

 

Residents told AP that windows were blown out and a false ceilings dropped following the blast. An AP photographer near Beirut’s port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.

Lebanon: Massive explosion rocks capital Beirut, several wounded A man wounded in a massive explosion is led away in Beirut, Lebanon. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, put out a tweet in support of Lebanon. “Our hearts are with the Lebanese people in this great disaster. Mercy for the martyrs, patience and solace for the families of the victims and recovery for the wounded. Peace from God and mercy to this proud nation,” he tweeted.

The blast came at a time when Lebanon’s economy is struggling under a financial crisis and the coronavirus-related restrictions, and amid rising tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon’s southern border. The explosion took place only three days before a UN-backed tribunal was set to give its verdict in the killing of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in a truck bombing more than 15 years ago.

This is a developing story, more details awaited

