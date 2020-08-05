Lebanon: Massive explosion rocks capital Beirut, several feared dead

Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A powerful explosion rocked Lebanon’s capital Beirut Tuesday with images of smoke billowing from the city center floating on social media. Some local TV stations were quoted as saying by Associated Press that the blast was at Beirut’s port. Read in Malayalam

The AP also quoted Lebanese Red Cross official Georges Kettaneh as saying there are “hundreds of casualties” in Beirut, including dead and wounded.

In pictures | Huge explosion rocks Beirut

A civil defense official on the scene of the blast said his men had evacuated dozens to hospitals and that there were still bodies inside the port, many of them under debris. The cause of the blast was not immediately known. Dozens of ambulances ferried the injured from the port area, where the wounded lay on the ground, AP staff at the scene said. Hospitals called for blood donations.

Aftermath of the massive explosion as seen in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP Photo) Aftermath of the massive explosion as seen in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP Photo)

Lebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hasan was quoted as saying by Reuters that an explosion in central Beirut on Tuesday had caused a “very high number of injuries” and extensive damage. Hours after the explosion, Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared a national day of mourning, reported AFP. Also, President Michel Aoun has called for ‘urgent’ defence council talk in the aftermath of the explosion.

2 big explosions heard in Central Beirut this evening. Everyone is advised to stay calm. Any Indian community member in need of any help, may contact our Help Line. @MEAIndia @SecySanjay pic.twitter.com/xWlgU8WdNB — India in Lebanon (@IndiaInLebanon) August 4, 2020

The Indian embassy in Lebanon has put out two helpline numbers, for Indians in need.

An Israeli government official says Israel had “nothing to do” with the blast, reported AP. Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group are bitter enemies, and tensions have been high following a series of recent clashes. Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah Israel would not hesitate to strike again if it felt it was necessary. But late Tuesday, the Israeli official said Israel was not involved in the Beirut explosion. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter with the media, AP said.

BREAKING – Governor of #Beirut says the extent of the damage is “huge” and he cannot control his tears. Meanwhile, the Director General of the Lebanese Customs, Badri Daher says: “Tons of nitrate exploded at Beirut port”. (DiscloseTV) pic.twitter.com/B7GZavzVSd — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 4, 2020

This video of a father in #Beirut trying to comfort and protect his son from the blast moved me to tears. pic.twitter.com/BTkls3MSxI — Ahmed Shihab-Eldin (@ASE) August 4, 2020

The port of #Beirut has been completely destroyed in today’s massive explosion. This is #Lebanon’s main economic lifeline. The economic crisis in our country – already worsened by US sanctions – is about to get much worse. pic.twitter.com/vxycOYVrCm — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) August 4, 2020

Video taken by residents showed a fire raging at the port, sending up a giant column of smoke, illuminated by flashes of what appear to be fireworks. Local TV stations reported that a fireworks warehouse was involved. The fire then appeared to catch at a nearby building, triggering a more massive explosion, sending up a mushroom cloud and a shock wave over the city, reported AP.

BREAKING: Massive explosion in Beirut. Footage from the daily star office now in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2uBsKP5wCH — Ghada Alsharif (@GhadaaSharif) August 4, 2020

My apartment in Beirut was just blown apart. We think it was a missile from a jet. We’re ok. — Leila Molana-Allen (@Leila_MA) August 4, 2020

UPDATE: Fmr PM Saad Hariri is fine following news. Two explosions near port in Beirut #Lebanon , second one left lot of damages in houses and cars. Ambulances called to area. Another video shows magnitude of when it happened pic.twitter.com/lV9p5qMxbu — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 4, 2020

Video of the explosion that rocked #Beirut not long ago

pic.twitter.com/Lt1kahDXEt — Intel Air & Sea (@air_intel) August 4, 2020

Residents told AP that windows were blown out and a false ceilings dropped following the blast. An AP photographer near Beirut’s port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.

A man wounded in a massive explosion is led away in Beirut, Lebanon. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) A man wounded in a massive explosion is led away in Beirut, Lebanon. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, put out a tweet in support of Lebanon. “Our hearts are with the Lebanese people in this great disaster. Mercy for the martyrs, patience and solace for the families of the victims and recovery for the wounded. Peace from God and mercy to this proud nation,” he tweeted.

BREAKING: Explosions in Beirut #Lebanon • 2 explosions in last 15 min

• One at Port, one inside Beirut

• Reports it’s near ex PM Hariri residence in city center

• Second very loud, shook city, houses

• This week is International Tribunal verdict into killing of Rafik Hariri — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 4, 2020

Even the sun is blocked for a brief moment. Brrr.#Beirutpic.twitter.com/Ma7Y6Fg9Fe — Frummel (@_Frummel_) August 4, 2020

The blast came at a time when Lebanon’s economy is struggling under a financial crisis and the coronavirus-related restrictions, and amid rising tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon’s southern border. The explosion took place only three days before a UN-backed tribunal was set to give its verdict in the killing of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in a truck bombing more than 15 years ago.

This is a developing story, more details awaited

