‘Boom, boom, boom… we stopped counting’: Reporter on Israeli attacks on Lebanon’s Beirut

A Lebanese civil defense worker, right, stands with a resident at the site of a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike a day earlier in central Beirut, Lebanon. (Source: AP Photo)

A series of explosions tore through Beirut on Thursday afternoon, shattering any sense of normalcy within minutes. At 2.14 pm, the first blast hit with a force that mimicked the crash of heavy metal collapsing nearby. What initially felt like a single incident quickly escalated into something far more devastating. Within seconds multiple strikes followed, echoing across the city.

A reporter of the news agency Associated Press recalled the horrifying moments when smoke swelled over Beirut’s skyline, stretching from the seaside corniche to its busiest junctions, cutting across both wealthy districts and poorer neighbourhoods. The blasts came one after another.

‘Boom, boom, boom’

Then came the repeated blasts. Boom. Boom. Boom. Soon, people stopped counting, the AP reporter recalled.

Fear spread just as quickly inside the news agency’s office building, where a staff member ran in from downstairs, and her face was pale and her lips trembling with the shock that gripped those caught in the moment.