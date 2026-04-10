Lebanese president says ‘only solution’ to conflict is ceasefire before talks with Israel

Amid ongoing strikes on Beirut by Israel after ceasefire deal between the US and Iran, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that the only solution to the situation Lebanon is facing is a ceasefire with Israel that would lead to direct negotiations with the two countries.
Lebanon’s President Aoun said after a meeting with representatives of the country’s Maronite community that its proposal for a ceasefire and talks is starting to gain positive response internationally, says the Times of Israel.
Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had asserted that there is ‘no ceasefire in Lebanon’, underlining that military operations against Hezbollah will continue despite diplomatic efforts to stabilise the region. His remarks came as Israeli forces launched fresh strikes, targeting what the military described as Hezbollah positions, The Guardian reported.
Israel and Hezbollah continue to strike as US President Trump has called on Israeli PM Netanyahu to keep a low-key position in Lebanon.
IDF says not in a position of ceasefire with Hezbollah
Israeli military chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, on Friday said that Israeli forces continuing their combat operations in Lebanon are not in a position of ceasefire with Hezbollah, reported the Guardian. According to The Guardian, more than 300 people were reported killed in Israeli bombardment in Lebanon within 24 hours of the ceasefire announcement earlier this week.
Iran says peace talks on hold if Israel continues attack on Lebanon
Iran has reiterated that Islamabad peace talks between US and Iran remain on hold if attacks continue in Lebanon, Citing a source, Fars reported that news reports claiming that an Iranian negotiating delegation has arrived in Islamabad to hold talks with US officials are completely false.
“Negotiations remain suspended until the United States upholds its commitments regarding the ceasefire in Lebanon and the Israeli regime stops its attacks,” reported Fars.
Pakistan offered to mediate between the two countries and will host a talk in Islamabad on Saturday. However, the truce seems already under strain as Israelcontinues bombing Lebanon. Iran reiterated that Israeli attacks on its military allies violate the ceasefire deal and closed the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.
US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday urged Iran not to let the fragile ceasefire deal fall apart over Israel’s attacks on Lebanon. As Iran’s president said a truce in Lebanon was a key condition for ending the Middle East war, Vance said he believed there had been a “legitimate misunderstanding”, reports the New York Times.
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