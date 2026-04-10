Lebanese president says ‘only solution’ to conflict is ceasefire before talks with Israel

Firefighters try to put out flames at the site of an Israeli airstrike that struck an apartment building in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo)

Amid ongoing strikes on Beirut by Israel after ceasefire deal between the US and Iran, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that the only solution to the situation Lebanon is facing is a ceasefire with Israel that would lead to direct negotiations with the two countries.

Lebanon’s President Aoun said after a meeting with representatives of the country’s Maronite community that its proposal for a ceasefire and talks is starting to gain positive response internationally, says the Times of Israel.

He added that Lebanon is continuing discussions with other countries on the issue.

Netanyahu says will begin talks with Beirut

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has asked officials to begin direct talks with Beirut as soon as possible. However, an Israeli official said the talks would take place while fighting is still ongoing, without a ceasefire in place, says the Guardian.