Trapped under rubble, rescue blocked by firing, Lebanese journalist dies in Israeli strike in Lebanon

Amal Khalil set out on Wednesday like she had done many times before, moving closer to the frontlines in southern Lebanon to document a war that has been closing in on civilians, villages and the people trying to tell their stories.
She never returned.
Khalil, a Lebanese journalist covering developments near the village of al-Tayri, was with photographer Zeinab Faraj when an Israeli strike hit a vehicle ahead of them. In the chaos that followed, the two took refuge inside a nearby house. Moments later, that building too was struck, according to Lebanese health authorities.
Faraj survived with a head injury and was later rescued. Khalil was not as fortunate, according to Elsy Moufarrej, who runs the Union of Journalists in Lebanon.
Rescue workers rushed to the scene but were reportedly forced to halt their efforts amid continued fire in the area, including what Lebanese officials described as a sound grenade and live ammunition. For hours, Khalil remained trapped under the rubble.
She was later recovered dead by civil defence teams at least six hours after the strike, according to the Associated Press reports.
At least two other people were killed in the initial strike, bringing Wednesday’s total death toll in the area to five incuding Khalil, according to Lebanese state media cited by Al Jazeera.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the incident, calling the targeting of journalists and obstruction of rescue efforts “war crimes,” and pledged to pursue accountability through international legal channels. “Lebanon will spare no effort in pursuing these crimes before the relevant international bodies,” he stated in a social media post.
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President Joseph Aoun also called for urgent coordination between humanitarian agencies, the army, and UN peacekeepers to ensure rescue teams can operate safely in conflict zones.
According to AP, the Israeli military denied on targeting journalists and stated it had struck individuals it identified as posing a threat in an area linked to Hezbollah activity. It also said the incident was under review and denied preventing rescue operations.
“Killing of journalists is a crime and a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law,” said Lebanon’s Information Minister Paul Morcos.
Khalil’s death comes amid escalating violence along Lebanon’s southern border, where journalists, civilians and rescue workers continue to operate under dangerous conditions.
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Her most recent coverage focused on Israeli demolitions of homes in Lebanese villages where Israeli forces are currently stationed, AP reported. With her death, the number of journalists killed in Lebanon this year has risen to nine. Since the latest Israel–Hezbollah conflict began on March 2, at least 2300 people have been killed in Israeli strikes and over one million have been displaced.
Earlier on Wednesday, Reporters Without Borders urged international pressure on the Israeli military to permit Khalil’s rescue. The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned what it described as the apparent targeting of the two journalists, warning that blocking rescue operations “may amount to a war crime.”
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