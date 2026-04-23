Trapped under rubble, rescue blocked by firing, Lebanese journalist dies in Israeli strike in Lebanon

Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil, who works for the daily Al-Akhbar newspaper, reports near a destroyed bridge in Qasmiyeh, Lebanon. (Source: AP)

Amal Khalil set out on Wednesday like she had done many times before, moving closer to the frontlines in southern Lebanon to document a war that has been closing in on civilians, villages and the people trying to tell their stories.

She never returned.

Khalil, a Lebanese journalist covering developments near the village of al-Tayri, was with photographer Zeinab Faraj when an Israeli strike hit a vehicle ahead of them. In the chaos that followed, the two took refuge inside a nearby house. Moments later, that building too was struck, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Faraj survived with a head injury and was later rescued. Khalil was not as fortunate, according to Elsy Moufarrej, who runs the Union of Journalists in Lebanon.