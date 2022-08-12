Lebanese gunman holds bank staff hostage to access his savings

Updated: August 12, 2022 1:06:22 pm
A gunman who held 10 people hostage inside a Lebanese bank in order to access his own savings has turned himself into police on Thursday after an seven-hour standoff. Nobody was injured during the ordeal.
Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein, a food-delivery driver, said he needed to withdraw his money to pay for his father’s medical bills.
On Thursday, the 42-year-old entered a Federal Bank branch in Beirut with a shotgun and a jerrycan of gasoline. He had around $210,000 (€204,000) deposited there, according to his family.
Inside, Hussein held seven or eight staff hostage, plus two customers, and demanded access to his savings. One security source told the AFP news agency that he also poured the gasoline “all over the bank.”
Bank withdrawals restricted
Lebanon is in the midst of a severe economic crisis — the country’s worst in modern history. Essential goods are in short supply, while a plummeting local currency has led banks to impose tight restrictions on withdrawals.
Armed man who held employees hostage at a bank in Lebanon’s capital Beirut hailed as a hero pic.twitter.com/1Mru4PzhID
— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 12, 2022
Lenders have also prevented customers from transferring money overseas.
“What led us to this situation is the state’s failure to resolve this economic crisis and the banks’ and Central Bank’s actions, where people can only retrieve some of their own money as if it’s a weekly allowance,” said Abou Zour, who is with the legal advocacy group the Depositors’ Union is representing the gunman and his family.
“This has led to people taking matters into their own hands,” he added.
Gunman hailed a ‘hero’
Outside the bank, supporters of Hussein gathered to protest against the country’s dire economic situation. Some even called him a hero.
BREAKING: Video of hostage situation in #Lebanon at a major bank in downtown Beirut. An armed man is holding bank staff until they release his deposits, he says are $210,000: pic.twitter.com/xG9A9H3Yl8
— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 11, 2022
“My brother is not a scoundrel. He is a decent man. He takes what he has from his own pocket to give to others,” Hussein’s brother Atef said during the standoff.
Hussein’s wife, Mariam Chehadi, told reporters outside the bank that her husband “did what he had to do.”
After hours of negotiations, Hussein’s lawyer said he agreed to receive $35,000 of his savings and hand himself over to police.
“Similar incidents keep happening,” said George al-Hajj, head of Lebanon’s bank employee’s union. “We need a radical solution.”
Subscriber Only Stories
“Depositors want their money, and unfortunately their anger explodes in the face of bank employees because they cannot reach the management,” he added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?Premium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Latest News
Lebanese gunman holds bank staff hostage to access his savings
Explained: Who is Abdul Rauf Azhar, terrorist against whom China has blocked UN sanctions?
Man in Spider-Man costume dances to Santhali music. Leaves netizens in splits
Pakistan captain Babar rules out Malik return for T20 World Cup
Woman ties a rakhi on brother’s statue in Rajasthan, photo leaves netizens emotional
Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival begins tomorrow in Mamallapuram, here are the details
1.6 lakh candidates register for JEE Advanced 2022
Pune: August rainfall helps major dams reach full capacity
Noida Supertech twin towers demolition: SC extends deadline by one week to August 28
Another Delhi school flags poor construction work, DoE seeks report from PWD
Syrma SGS Technology IPO opens today: Here’s everything you need to know
Equal pay deal for US women’s soccer approved by judge