Lazare, one of the world’s oldest dogs dies after owner’s death 

Lazare, a Papillon believed to be among the world’s oldest dogs, has died in southeastern France at nearly 30 years old, weeks after losing its longtime owner and finding a new home. (Image via Instagram: @lazare_le_trentenaire)

Lazare, a dog of the Papillon breed, which is believed to be one of the world’s oldest dogs has died in southeastern France, just weeks after the death of its owner, says the Telegraph.

For nearly 30 years, Lazare lived by its owner’s side in the Alpine countryside. In its final years, the dog had poor eyesight, hearing loss and arthritis, and its tongue permanently hung out.

Lazare may have been the oldest dog ever recorded. However, the claim could not be verified. As per Guinness World Record, the title for the oldest living dog is with an Australian cattle dog Bluey, who died in 1939 aged 29.