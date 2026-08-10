World latest updates| ‘No pullout until Hamas disarms’: Why Israel rejects Trump’s Gaza peace plan

US President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File Photo)
Israel has rejected a US-proposed peace plan for Gaza. Prime Minister Netanyahu says troops won’t leave until Hamas fully disarms, though talks with Washington continue. Hamas insists it still backs the plan and wants pressure applied on Israel, whose next election is October 27.
In Yemen, Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked the port city of Mocha twice in one day, killing at least seven people and damaging port facilities. They also struck a Saudi Aramco refinery with a drone, causing a fire but no injuries. These attacks raise fears of Yemen’s civil war restarting.
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Iran named Mohsen Rezaei as its new top security official, replacing a predecessor who took over after the last one was killed in an Israeli strike. Iran and Oman are reportedly close to a temporary deal letting ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz fee-free, though Iran says the strait won’t fully reopen until the US meets tough conditions, including lifting sanctions, ending military threats, and compensating Iran for war damage. The US hasn’t responded to these demands directly.
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