World latest updates| ‘No pullout until Hamas disarms’: Why Israel rejects Trump’s Gaza peace plan

US President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File Photo)

Israel has rejected a US-proposed peace plan for Gaza. Prime Minister Netanyahu says troops won’t leave until Hamas fully disarms, though talks with Washington continue. Hamas insists it still backs the plan and wants pressure applied on Israel, whose next election is October 27.

In Yemen, Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked the port city of Mocha twice in one day, killing at least seven people and damaging port facilities. They also struck a Saudi Aramco refinery with a drone, causing a fire but no injuries. These attacks raise fears of Yemen’s civil war restarting.

Story continues below this ad Iran named Mohsen Rezaei as its new top security official, replacing a predecessor who took over after the last one was killed in an Israeli strike. Iran and Oman are reportedly close to a temporary deal letting ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz fee-free, though Iran says the strait won’t fully reopen until the US meets tough conditions, including lifting sanctions, ending military threats, and compensating Iran for war damage. The US hasn’t responded to these demands directly. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk for live coverage of the day’s top world news. Live Updates Aug 10, 2026 05:28 AM IST Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei announces appointment of Zulqadr as his political advisor In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful



Dear respected brother, Dr. Mohammad Baqer Zolghadr,



In consideration of your valuable experience, I hereby appoint you to be my Political Advisor. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) August 9, 2026 Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei announces appointment of Zulqadr as his political advisor. Aug 10, 2026 04:59 AM IST Iran names new security chief Iran appointed a new leader for its Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei, who previously advised the Supreme Leader and once led the Revolutionary Guard. He's taking over from Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, who is moving into a new role as a political adviser. This is the second time this position has changed hands recently. The previous head, Ali Larijani, was killed in an Israeli strike back in March. Rezaei has said before that Iran will not allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without authorization a waterway that used to be considered open to international traffic before the war. Aug 10, 2026 04:52 AM IST Netanyahu says Israel won't pull out of Gaza yet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made it clear that Israeli troops will not leave Gaza until the militant group Hamas is fully disarmed. He told his Cabinet that Israel does not accept the 15-point plan, even though talks with the US are still ongoing. Key points: The US had suggested that Israeli troops would pull back once Hamas gave up its weapons. Israel currently controls more than half of Gaza, an area that's home to roughly 2 million people and has suffered massive destruction. The White House has not responded publicly to Netanyahu's comments. A Hamas official said the group still supports the peace plan and expects the US and other mediators to push Netanyahu to follow through. Netanyahu is also dealing with political pressure at home, with elections coming up on October 27. (With inputs from AP)

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