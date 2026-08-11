World News Updates: More than 100 dead and buildings collapsed after 7.4-magnitude quake

Residents and rescue workers search through the rubble after an earthquake struck Cali, Colombia. (Photo: AP)

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake tore through western Colombia early Monday, killing at least 111 people and injuring 87 others as it toppled buildings across several regions. The tremor, the strongest to strike the country this century, was centered in San José del Palmar, a small town in the remote Chocó department, and was strong enough to be felt in Bogotá, roughly 250 miles away, as well as in neighboring Ecuador, Venezuela and Panama. Two smaller aftershocks followed the initial shock.

The damage was staggering: officials estimate around 1,600 structures were affected, with 61 buildings collapsing entirely. Pereira emerged as the hardest-hit city, recording at least 40 fatalities, while Chocó and Valle del Cauca departments reported a dozen and 27 deaths respectively, among them several children.

Story continues below this ad President Abelardo de la Espriella declared a national disaster and emergency funding measures, vowing that rescue crews would prioritize pulling survivors from the rubble and pledging his government’s full support for affected communities. He also announced plans to travel to the disaster zone himself. International offers of assistance poured in from the United States, several European nations, and Latin American neighbors, as Colombia confronts its most severe seismic disaster in years coming just weeks after devastating quakes killed thousands in Venezuela. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk for live coverage of the day’s top world news. Live Updates Aug 11, 2026 05:57 AM IST What help is coming from other countries? Support has come in from across the world: The United States is sending $15.5 million for shelter, food, and emergency needs, the State Department said on X. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is "closely monitoring" the situation and stands "ready to support." The European Union is using its Copernicus satellite system to help with rescue efforts, according to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen. El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, offered rescue personnel and equipment. Colombian singer Karol G said her foundation, Con Cora, is working to help affected families. Fellow artist Shakira also shared a message of support. Aug 11, 2026 05:05 AM IST Colombia earthquake death toll passes 111 as rescuers search collapsed buildings A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake tore through western Colombia on Monday, killing at least 111 people and injuring 87 in the country's strongest quake this century. The disaster flattened dozens of buildings across multiple regions, prompting President Abelardo de la Espriella to declare a state of national disaster as rescue teams race to pull survivors from the rubble. Key points: Death toll and destruction: At least 111 people have died and 87 were injured after the quake struck western Colombia on Monday morning. Roughly 1,600 buildings were damaged, including 61 that collapsed entirely. National emergency declared: President de la Espriella declared a state of disaster and emergency funding for recovery efforts, saying his government had deployed all its capabilities to protect lives and deliver aid. He plans to visit the disaster zone. Epicenter and reach: The quake struck near San Jose Del Palmar in the remote Chocó region around 7:30am local time, with tremors felt as far as Bogotá, 250 miles away, and across Ecuador, Venezuela and Panama. Two aftershocks, magnitude 2.8 and 4.8, followed. Regional casualties: Pereira was the hardest-hit city, with 40 deaths reported by the mayor. Chocó reported 12 deaths, while Valle del Cauca reported 27, including three children and 15 in Cali. International response: The US, France, Mexico, Brazil and Ecuador offered support. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is closely monitoring the situation, noting the disaster follows two earthquakes in Venezuela less than two months ago that killed more than 6,100 people.

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