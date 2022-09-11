scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Last reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant lost its outside source of power a week ago after all its power lines were disconnected as a result of shelling.

Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant in Ukraine (Image/wiki)

Europe’s largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine’s electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area.

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant lost its outside source of power a week ago after all its power lines were disconnected as a result of shelling. It was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining operational reactor.

Nuclear operator Energoatom said one of those power lines was restored “to its operational capacity” late Saturday, making it possible to run the plant’s safety and other systems on electricity from the power system of Ukraine.

“Therefore, a decision was made to shut down power unit No. 6 and transfer it to the safest state – cold shutdown,” the company said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...

Energoatom said the risk remains high that outside power is cut again, in which case the plant would have to fire up emergency diesel generators to keep the reactors cool and prevent a nuclear meltdown. The company’s chief told The Associated Press on Thursday that the plant only has diesel fuel for 10 days.

The plant, one of the 10 biggest atomic power stations in the world, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early stages of the war. Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for shelling around the plant that has damaged the power lines connecting it to the grid.

Energoatom renewed its appeal for Russian forces to leave the Zaporizhzhia plant and allow for the creation of a “demilitarized zone” around it.

Advertisement

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog which has two experts at the plant, confirmed to the AP on Sunday that external power has been restored at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

“After yesterday’s restoration of the power line – which connects the ZNPP to the switchyard of a nearby thermal power station – the operator of the ZNPP this morning shut down its last operating reactor, which over the past week had been providing the plant with the required power after it was disconnected from the grid,” the IAEA said in an emailed statement.

“IAEA staff present at the ZNPP were informed this morning about these new developments, which were also confirmed by Ukraine.” IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi has called for a safe zone around the plant to avert a disaster.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 03:26:23 pm
Next Story

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking the Sangh is fruitless

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Letter from the Opinions Editor: The world view from Kartavya Path

Letter from the Opinions Editor: The world view from Kartavya Path

Premium
Goldy Brar approached accused to target actor Salman Khan
Moosewala murder probe

Goldy Brar approached accused to target actor Salman Khan

Amid flagging morale, why Mamata is standing by Anubrata, Moloy

Amid flagging morale, why Mamata is standing by Anubrata, Moloy

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour
Express Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour

Premium
The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode
First impression

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode

Architect of Modi govt's grand projects prepares for biggest challenge yet — Parliament House
Bimal Patel

Architect of Modi govt's grand projects prepares for biggest challenge yet — Parliament House

Premium
Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Mumbai boy is first amongst PwD candidates to rank 26 in general category
JEE Advanced 2022

Mumbai boy is first amongst PwD candidates to rank 26 in general category

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement