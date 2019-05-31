Blast hits Afghan capital Kabul, at least seven casualties

A car bomb apparently targeted at a convoy of vehicles belonging to an international organization exploded in Kabul on Friday, killing or wounding at least seven people, officials said, the second attack in the Afghan capital in two days.

Advertising

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which came a day after militant group Islamic State claimed a suicide attack outside a military training academy that killed at least six people.

“It was a suicide attack that targeted foreigners,” said one security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, because he was not authorised to speak publicly.

He said four residents of Kabul had been killed by the blast, which damaged the SUV-type vehicles in the convoy, and there were casualties among the foreigners.

Advertising

The explosion, which sent a plume of white smoke into the sky, occurred on the busy Jalalabad road in the city’s east, an area with several large security compounds which has seen repeated attacks over the years.

Kabul has been on high alert with security checkpoints reinforced in recent days.