Epstein files: Larry Summers to resign as Harvard University professor amid Epstein probe

This combo shows Jeffrey Epstein, left, and US economist Larry Summers. (AP)

Former US treasury secretary and Harvard University president Larry Summers will resign from teaching at the end of the academic year amid the investigation of his ties with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, reports stated.

Harvard University said that it has accepted Summers resignation as co-director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government and that the professor would retire from other academic and faculty posts he holds.