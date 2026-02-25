Epstein files: Larry Summers to resign as Harvard University professor amid Epstein probe

Larry Summers resignation from Harvard comes amid investigation and scrutiny over his past correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, university confirms.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readFeb 25, 2026 11:05 PM IST First published on: Feb 25, 2026 at 11:05 PM IST
larry summers epsteinThis combo shows Jeffrey Epstein, left, and US economist Larry Summers. (AP)

Former US treasury secretary and Harvard University president Larry Summers will resign from teaching at the end of the academic year amid the investigation of his ties with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, reports stated.

Harvard University said that it has accepted Summers resignation as co-director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government and that the professor would retire from other academic and faculty posts he holds.

Though no evidence of Summers involved in any wrongdoing has emerged till now, the Harvard president has been under fire after the US House Oversight Committee released documents detailing an ongoing personal correspondence between him and Epstein.

Express Global Desk

