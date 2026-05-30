Laos cave rescue: Four more pulled out 10 days after seven gold prospectors trapped by flash flooding; two still missing

Rescue workers in Laos on Saturday safely evacuated four villagers who had been trapped in a flooded cave for 10 days, a day after the first of the group was successfully pulled out, with two of the seven men who entered the cave still missing, news agency Associated Press reported.

The five men, who had been part of an artisanal gold-prospecting party that ventured into a cave in Laos’s central Xaisomboun province, around 120 kilometres north of the capital Vientiane, on May 20, were trapped when flash flooding blocked their way out. One member of the original party of eight had escaped in time and alerted authorities to the seven left behind.

Photos and videos posted by the Lao Rescue Volunteer For People organisation and Thai rescue groups showed the four men being brought out of the cave with flashlights strapped to their heads and their clothes caked in mud, several of them crying with relief as they emerged. They were placed on stretchers, wrapped in foil blankets and given oxygen masks.

Videos show the dramatic moments as four Laos villagers emerge from the flooded cave after being trapped for more than a week. They walked and crawled out on their own as rescuers were preparing to enter the cave, according to Bounkham Luanglath of the Lao People’s Volunteer… pic.twitter.com/qBPD19copm — CNN (@CNN) May 30, 2026

Kengkard Bongkawong, a Thai cave diver involved in the mission, confirmed in a Facebook post on Saturday that all four had been brought out safely.

‘The first one is out. Safe and sound!!!’

The first of the trapped men, identified by his first name as Mued, was evacuated late on Friday in an operation that the rescue teams said took about 30 minutes inside the cave. Video showed Mued emerging from the water alongside a diver, catching his breath before crawling unsteadily through a narrow flooded passage and rising to his feet, his hands visibly injured. Other footage showed him being walked out of the cave entrance with a lamp strapped to his forehead, supported by two rescuers, before being handed to medical teams amid a waiting crowd.

“The first one is out. Safe and sound!!!” Manat Artmongkron, a rescue technician for the Saithan Saphanboon Foundation, a Thai rescue group, posted on Facebook on Friday.

The five men were located alive deep inside the cave on Wednesday, 27 May, by a multinational team of cave divers who reached them on an elevated ledge more than 260 metres from the entrance. They were identified by their first names as Khamla, Mued, Ee, Ing and Laen. Rescuers had been supplying them with water, soft food and foil blankets, although videos shot inside the cave suggested their conditions had continued to deteriorate. One of the men, Ee, was reported to be suffering chest pain and coughing continuously.

In an earlier video, one of the trapped men had told rescuers: “If we don’t get any food, we’re out of strength. If we’re still here after another two days, we’ll be dead.”

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Laos — Cave Rescue Trapped 10 Days: Inside the Laos Cave Rescue Five of seven men pulled to safety from a flooded cave in Xaisomboun province. Two remain missing as international teams press deeper. 🚴 The Rescue 🌎 Who Came 🗻 The Cave 🔍 How They Got Out 🚨 Still Missing 5 Rescued safely 2 Still missing 10 Days trapped How it unfolded Seven villagers entered the cave to prospect for gold and minerals. One escaped and alerted authorities. Rising water blocked their exit. Khamla, Mued, Ee, Ing, Laen and one other trapped inside. Five of the seven found alive. Divers began delivering water, soft food and foil blankets. First man evacuated in 30 minutes. Emerged with injured hands, walked unsteadily with assistance. Four more brought out. Search continues for two men in a deeper, heavily flooded section. International response 8 countries joined the mission Lao and Thai volunteers led the effort, joined by specialist divers from six nations. Several were veterans of the 2018 Tham Luang rescue in Thailand. ★ Laos & Thailand — mission leads Thai volunteer group Metta Tham Rescue Kalasin led ground operations. Thai divers Norrased Palasing and Kengkaj Bongkawong managed diver training and extractions. ◆ Finland Diver Mikko Paasi co-led underwater breathing technique training for the trapped men alongside Norrased Palasing. ◆ France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, Australia Specialist divers from five further countries arrived at the remote Xaisomboun site to support the technical operation. △ Tham Luang veterans Several team members helped rescue 12 schoolboys and their coach from Tham Luang cave, northern Thailand, in 2018 — a 17-day operation. Geography of danger Rugged cave, 120 km north of Vientiane The cave is in a remote area of Xaisomboun province. The route to the trapped men passes through over 200 m of narrow, flooded, jagged passages — accessible only to trained cave divers. 200m Flooded entry passage to base chamber 30m Dive tunnel to survivor location 25m Deeper zone to search for missing Three zones inside 1 Entry to base chamber 200+ m of flooded, twisting, jagged passage. Cave divers only. A large chamber inside serves as the rescue staging area. 2 Flooded tunnel to survivors 30 m underwater tunnel beyond the base chamber, navigated in zero visibility. The five survivors were held here. 3 Deeper search zone 20–25 m beyond survivor location. Heavily flooded. Rescuers are preparing to explore this section for the two missing men. Zero-skills extraction Teaching untrained men to dive their way out The men had no diving experience. Rescuers guided each one through a flooded, zero-visibility tunnel — managing technical difficulty and survivor panic simultaneously. First extraction: 30 minutes. 1 Breathing technique training Thai diver Norrased and Finnish diver Mikko Paasi trained the men inside the cave: breathe through mouth only, never through the nose, for the entire underwater passage. 2 Zero-visibility navigation Divers guided each survivor through the 30 m tunnel in complete darkness, controlling movement and managing panic in narrow, flooded passages. 3 Cold water and confined spaces Low temperature, extremely tight passages, and survivors' physical deterioration after 10 days underground compounded the difficulty of each extraction. 4 Exit and handover Each man emerged with a lamp on his forehead, walking unsteadily. Rescuers wrapped them in foil blankets and transferred them to waiting medical teams. "To dive in a cave, there are issues with the temperature, narrow areas, control of movement, and managing the panic of the survivor, which will be difficult, but we have to do it." — Kengkaj Bongkawong, Thai cave diver, May 30, 2026 Search ongoing Two men unaccounted for in a deeper, flooded zone After five rescues, teams are preparing to enter a section 20–25 m beyond where survivors were found — the most dangerous phase yet. Kengkaj cautioned the area is heavily flooded. Rescued 5 of 7 men out safely Missing 2 men, location unknown What rescuers face next △ Deeper penetration required The search zone is 20–25 m past survivor location — divers must first navigate the 200 m entry and 30 m tunnel before reaching unknown territory. △ Heavy flooding in search zone Water levels in the deeper section remain significantly higher. Teams are monitoring conditions before proceeding. ◆ International team remains on site Lao Rescue Volunteer for People confirmed the full international team will continue searching. No timeline for the missing persons operation has been given. Sources: Associated Press · Reuters Express InfoGenIE

International team, with 2018 Tham Luang veterans

A team of volunteers from neighbouring Thailand joined the rescue effort last Sunday, with further reinforcements from Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, France, Australia and Finland arriving subsequently. Among the international divers on the ground were members who had participated in the 17-day rescue of the Wild Boars football team — 12 schoolboys and their coach — from the flooded Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand in 2018, one of the most closely watched cave rescues in recent memory.

The team included Finnish diver Mikko Paasi, who told CBS News that the scuba option had been “the last option” for the rescue because it placed both the survivors and the rescue divers at “quite high risk.” Australia’s Josh Richards was among the specialists who joined later in the week.

In a video shot on Friday roughly an hour before Mued’s evacuation, Thai rescuer Kengkaj Bongkawong of the Metta Tham Rescue Kalasin team detailed the difficulty of the operation. The rescue team had set up a station in a large chamber inside the cave, accessible only by navigating more than 200 metres of twisting, narrow, flooded passages with jagged walls. From the chamber, divers had to swim a further 30-metre flooded tunnel to reach the trapped men.

“To dive in a cave, there are issues with the temperature, narrow areas, control of movement, and managing the panic of the survivor, which will be difficult, but we have to do it,” Kengkaj said. He noted the significant risk of guiding men with no diving skills through zero-visibility water.

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A separate video showed Thai diver Norrased Palasing and Mikko Paasi teaching the trapped men how to use diving gear and breathing techniques. “All the way, breathe through your mouth only. Do not ever breathe with your nose, do you understand?” Norrased was heard saying.

Two missing, weather a concern

The successful evacuations on Friday and Saturday were made possible after days of pumping water from the cave significantly lowered the levels, allowing the men to leave with divers who had been delivering food and water. The breakthrough came amid concerns that approaching rain could force rescuers to call off the operation entirely, CNN reported from the site.

Rescuers said they would continue searching for the two villagers who remain missing. Kengkaj said the team planned to explore an area 20 to 25 metres deeper inside the cave than the section where the five survivors had been found, although he cautioned that the deeper section was heavily flooded.

CNN reported that an upcoming meeting of the rescue leadership would decide whether the team should focus solely on the deeper search or split into two groups, with one continuing to evacuate the remaining men and the other pushing on for the missing.

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)