Rescuers pull first trapped person from flooded Laos cave

This image was released by Metta Tham Rescue Kalasin, Rescuers evacuate the first of five villagers who had been trapped in a cave in Xaisomboun province, Laos. (Metta Tham Rescue Kalasin via AP)

A team of specialist divers said they pulled one man from a flooded cave in central Laos on Friday, as four more people remained trapped with two others still missing.

Seven Lao ⁠nationals ​had entered the cave in Xaisomboun province to prospect for gold, but their exit was blocked, leaving them trapped for more than a week.

Video footage showed rescuers guiding a mud-smeared man wearing a headlamp from the tight cave ​entrance.

Reuters ​had not yet verified the video at ⁠the time of writing. It took about 37 minutes to bring him through the passages to safety, the team said ‌in a Facebook post. Rescuers said they had stopped operations for the night as they evaluated the remaining four people they had found, and planned to resume the search for the final two. A team of volunteers from neighbouring Thailand joined the rescue efforts on Sunday and further reinforcements were due to arrive on Friday, including from France, ⁠Indonesia, Japan, Thailand and Australia, ⁠the group posted on Facebook.