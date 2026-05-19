Islampura now Krishan Nagar: Pakistan restores pre-Partition names of Lahore’s streets

From Islampura back to Krishan Nagar, and Babri Masjid Chowk to Jain Mandir Chowk — nearly eight decades after the brutal Partition, Lahore has begun restoring the Hindu, Sikh, Jain and colonial-era names of its streets and alleys.

The decision came days after a cabinet level meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, news agency PTI reported, quoting an official. According to reports, Sunnat Nagar has become Sant Nagar. Mustafaabad is Dharampura again.

The revision was part of a broader years-long effort by the Punjab government to revive the pre-Partition heritage of the provincial capital. The initiative is led by former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is also the head of the Lahore Heritage Areas Revival project.