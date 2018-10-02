Kyrgyz singer faces death threat over visible undergarments in her music video

Zere Asylbek in a still from the music video ‘Kyz’. (Source: Youtube Screengrab) Zere Asylbek in a still from the music video ‘Kyz’. (Source: Youtube Screengrab)

Zere Asylbek, a 19-year-old singer in Kyrgyzstan, has alleged facing death threats over a music video she released last week targeting gender discrimination. Asylbek, whose music video ‘Kyz’ became a sensation in the Muslim dominated country, has filed a police complaint in this regard.

The video, which has garnered over 162,000 views on YouTube, features Asylbek dressed in a suit jacket and skirt with a purple bra underneath, a woman wearing a hijab, a woman wearing a Kyrgzy-style headscarf and a woman with a semi-shaven head. The conservatives in the country are objecting to the singer’s visible undergarments in the video.



According to reports, Asylbek expressed her surprise that nobody had a problem with her featuring women with diverse backgrounds in her video but they rather took offence over her purple bra.

She also got support from her father, Asylbek Zhoodonbekov, who in a Facebook post called his daughter “a free-thinking daughter of a free Kyrgyzstan”. He said she had grown more politically conscious after a recent incident in which a man killed a young woman inside a police station after attempting to abduct her for a forced marriage.

