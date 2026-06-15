Russian strikes hit Kyiv’s UNESCO monastery after Zelensky-Trump call

Rescue workers try to put out a fire at the Dormition Cathedral of thousand-year-old Monastery of Caves, also known as Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, following a Russian strike on Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo)

Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery located in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv caught fire after Russian air strikes in Ukraine on Monday. The monastery is a UNESCO World Heritage site founded in 1051 and is the centre of Ukraine’s spiritual and cultural history. At least five people were killed, and 36 people were injured in the attacks. Authorities have urged locals to take shelter, according to Reuters. Shortly after, Russia attacked Ukraine for a second time.

Air raid alerts were issued across most of Ukraine early on Monday as Russia and Ukraine continued to exchange attacks in the more than four-year-long war.

The attacks come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he had ⁠spoken to US President Donald Trump and discussed efforts to achieve an end to the conflict, ahead of a G7 meeting in France this week.