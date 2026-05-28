Kuwait comes under attack as US, Iran trade blows amid a fragile ceasefire

Kuwait missile and drone attack has renewed concerns over the Iran-US ceasefire, with tensions rising across the Gulf after recent military escalation.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 28, 2026 03:47 PM IST
kuwait, iran, drone attack,Kuwait’s military confirmed the attack but did not immediately say what was targeted. (File photo)
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In a fresh sign of pressure on the fragile ceasefire linked to the Iran war, Kuwait on Thursday said it came under a missile and drone attack. The attack came at a time when tensions across the region remain high after recent US military action on Iranian targets.

Kuwait’s military confirmed the attack but did not immediately say what was targeted or whether there were casualties. The development came hours after the United States carried out another strike linked to Iranian drone operations and Tehran said it had retaliated by targeting a US military base in the region.

Tensions remain high around the Strait of Hormuz

The attack comes as the Middle East remains on the edge over the shaky ceasefire and ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington. According to the AP, those talks have so far failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow entrance to the Persian Gulf through which facilitates about a fifth of the global oil and natural gas trade.

Its continued closure has deepened concerns about global energy supplies, with experts warning that shortages could worsen in the coming weeks.

The AP earlier reported that US officials said American forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones near the Strait of Hormuz. The US military also struck an Iranian ground control station in Bandar Abbas that officials said was preparing to launch another drone.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard acknowledged the strike near Bandar Abbas airport and said it launched its own retaliatory attack on the air base involved. It remains unclear whether the attack on Kuwait was directly connected to that exchange.

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