Kuwait comes under attack as US, Iran trade blows amid a fragile ceasefire

In a fresh sign of pressure on the fragile ceasefire linked to the Iran war, Kuwait on Thursday said it came under a missile and drone attack. The attack came at a time when tensions across the region remain high after recent US military action on Iranian targets.

Kuwait’s military confirmed the attack but did not immediately say what was targeted or whether there were casualties. The development came hours after the United States carried out another strike linked to Iranian drone operations and Tehran said it had retaliated by targeting a US military base in the region.

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية. تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية. يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.… pic.twitter.com/qvsBXZxokq — KUWAIT ARMY – الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) May 28, 2026

Tensions remain high around the Strait of Hormuz

The attack comes as the Middle East remains on the edge over the shaky ceasefire and ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington. According to the AP, those talks have so far failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow entrance to the Persian Gulf through which facilitates about a fifth of the global oil and natural gas trade.

Its continued closure has deepened concerns about global energy supplies, with experts warning that shortages could worsen in the coming weeks.