Kuwait-flagged tanker with 21 Indian seafarers hit near Strait of Hormuz, all crew safe

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the government is continuously monitoring the situation and is in close contact with the ship management company

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 07:46 AM IST
oil tankerThe Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes. (Source: File/ Representational)
Make us preferred source on Google

A Kuwait-flagged oil product tanker carrying 21 Indian seafarers was struck by an unknown projectile while passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.

According to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s tweet all those on board are completely safe.

Union Minister in his post identified the vessel as M/T AL DASMA.

The minister said the government is continuously monitoring the situation and is in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the security and wellbeing of the seafarers.

The origin of the projectile remains unknown and there is no official word yet on the damage to the vessel or its cargo.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments