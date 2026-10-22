Kuwait-flagged tanker with 21 Indian seafarers hit near Strait of Hormuz, all crew safe

A Kuwait-flagged oil product tanker carrying 21 Indian seafarers was struck by an unknown projectile while passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.

According to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s tweet all those on board are completely safe.

⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE ⚠️ On Oct 21, Kuwait-flagged oil product tanker M/T AL DASMA, carrying 21 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. All 21 of our Indian crew members, along with the rest of the crew are completely safe. We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 21, 2026

Union Minister in his post identified the vessel as M/T AL DASMA.

The minister said the government is continuously monitoring the situation and is in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the security and wellbeing of the seafarers.

The origin of the projectile remains unknown and there is no official word yet on the damage to the vessel or its cargo.