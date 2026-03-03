Missile strikes, US jets downed, and flight disruptions: All that’s happening in Kuwait amid the Middle East crisis

Kuwait has been thrust into the centre of a rapidly widening regional conflict after Iran confirmed it targeted United States assets across Gulf states in retaliation for a massive joint US-Israel strike on Iranian territory. The developments have triggered heightened security measures, airspace disruptions and a rare friendly fire incident involving American fighter jets over Kuwaiti territory.

According to Iranian state-linked reports, Tehran launched coordinated strikes on multiple Gulf states hosting US military assets, including Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. In Kuwait, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that Ali Al-Salem Air Base was targeted by a number of ballistic missiles. Kuwaiti air defence systems successfully intercepted all incoming missiles, preventing casualties or major damage at the base.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cited by state news agency KUNA, said Kuwait maintains its right to defend itself, underscoring the country’s defensive stance as a host of US military assets.

Drone strike hits Kuwait international airport

While military installations were the primary focus, civilian infrastructure was also affected. Abdullah al-Rajhi, spokesperson for the General Authority of Civil Aviation, confirmed that a drone targeted Kuwait International Airport.

The strike caused material damage to part of the passenger building and left several employees with minor injuries. Operations were disrupted amid broader regional airspace instability, though no fatalities were reported.

Indian Embassy in Kuwait coordinates with local authorities to support stranded nationals following a temporary airspace closure triggered by US and Israeli strikes, on Sunday. (@indembkwt X/ANI Photo) Indian Embassy in Kuwait coordinates with local authorities to support stranded nationals following a temporary airspace closure triggered by US and Israeli strikes, on Sunday. (@indembkwt X/ANI Photo)

US embassy in Kuwait closed, evacuations ordered

As tensions escalated, the United States ordered the departure of non-emergency government personnel and their families from Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq and Jordan.

The US Embassy in Kuwait announced it would remain closed until further notice, cancelling all regular and emergency consular appointments. Similar precautionary closures and restrictions were imposed across the region.

Story continues below this ad

The US Mission to Saudi Arabia was closed after a drone attack, while Americans in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran were advised to shelter in place. In Israel, the US Embassy said it was not in a position to evacuate or directly assist Americans seeking to leave and urged citizens to make their own security arrangements.

CHECK THE LATEST UPDATES ON THE MIDDLE EAST CONFLIST HERE.

Flight cancellations across the Gulf

The military escalation has severely disrupted civil aviation across the Gulf region. Flight tracking service Flightradar24 reported that more than 2,000 flights were cancelled to and from seven major airports, including Kuwait International Airport, Dubai International, Hamad International in Doha, Zayed International in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah International, Bahrain International and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International.

Airlines have issued notices to inform about the status of flights to their customers.

Story continues below this ad

Oman Air cancelled flights to and from Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen and Baghdad for Tuesday, 3 March, warning of possible delays on other routes.

Also Read | PV Sindhu back home in Bengaluru after Dubai ordeal as All England Open gets underway

Saudia suspended flights to and from Amman, Kuwait, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bahrain, Moscow and Peshawar until late 2 March GMT.

Turkish Airlines cancelled services to and from Bahrain, Dammam, Riyadh, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Syria and the UAE.

For Kuwait, the aviation disruptions compound security anxieties as both military and civilian sectors adapt to a volatile regional security environment.

Story continues below this ad

Three US F-15E fighter jets shot down

In a dramatic development, the United States confirmed that three US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences during active combat operations.

The US Central Command (Centcom) stated that the three F-15E Strike Eagles were flying in support of ongoing US military operations in Iran when they were engaged by Kuwaiti defensive systems amid heavy Iranian missile, drone and aircraft activity.

“All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition,” Centcom said in a statement. It added that Kuwait had acknowledged the incident and expressed appreciation for Kuwaiti defence forces’ cooperation.

Earlier, Kuwait’s Defence Ministry confirmed that US warplanes had crashed during the period of intense Iranian fire but did not specify the cause. Officials stated that all pilots were safely rescued and taken to hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.