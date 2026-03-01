Iran-Israel war update: Kuwait Airways, Oman Air cancel flights — check travel advisory

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Iran-Israel war latest news: Kuwait Airways and Oman Air have postponed and cancelled several flights to and from both the nations respectively. The move comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East due to the ongoing war between Israel and Iran.
Earlier, many Indian airlines’ westbound flights have been suspended and postponed due to airspace closures in the area and the elevated operational risk. Dubai and Qatar airports also remain shut as missiles enter airspace amid Iran’s retaliation to Israel’s attacks.
On its official X account, Kuwait Airways posted that, “Due to the current situation in the region and in the interest of ensuring the safety of our passengers and aircrafts, all inbound and outbound flights have been postponed and will be rescheduled to a later time Passengers will be notified of their new travel times through the contact details provided at there booking information. We kindly advise all passengers to rely solely on the official communication channels of Kuwait Airways for the latest updates.”
Announcement due to the current situation in the region. pic.twitter.com/radh0TqIyM
— Kuwait Airways (@KuwaitAirways) February 28, 2026
Likewise, Oman Air announced,” Dear valued guests, due to the evolving regional situation, flights to/from Moscow (SVO), Amman (AMM) and Khasab (KHS) are cancelled until further notice. Flights to/from Dubai (DXB), Bahrain (BAH), Doha (DOH), Dammam (DMM) and Kuwait (KWI) are temporarily suspended. All other flights are operating as scheduled, however please expect some delays. Please continue checking our website for the latest information. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation”, in a post on social media platform X.
⚠️ Dear valued guests,
In light of recent developments in the region, our flights to and from Baghdad have been temporarily suspended. The rest of our network is operating as scheduled and, where re-routing is necessary, will utilise flight paths well distanced from conflict…
— Oman Air (@omanair) February 28, 2026
According to the Kuwaiti state news agency, a drone attack had also targeted Kuwait’s international airport, causing little material damage and minor injuries to several workers. Iran continued to conduct strikes against US outposts in the area on Saturday.
