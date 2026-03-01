Iran-Israel war update: Kuwait Airways, Oman Air cancel flights — check travel advisory

Earlier, many Indian airlines' westbound flights have been suspended and postponed due to airspace closures in the area and the elevated operational risk. Dubai and Qatar airports also remain shut as missiles enter airspace amid Iran's retaliation to Israel's attacks.

Written by: Syed Ilham Jafri
3 min readUpdated: Mar 1, 2026 12:42 AM IST
Both airlines officially posted on their X accounts stating postponement of flights due to the Iran-Israel war and rising airspace escalation.Both airlines officially posted on their X accounts stating postponement of flights due to the Iran-Israel war and rising airspace escalation. (Photo Credit: AP)
Iran-Israel war latest news: Kuwait Airways and Oman Air have postponed and cancelled several flights to and from both the nations respectively. The move comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East due to the ongoing war between Israel and Iran.

Kuwait Airways travel advisory

On its official X account, Kuwait Airways posted that, “Due to the current situation in the region and in the interest of ensuring the safety of our passengers and aircrafts, all inbound and outbound flights have been postponed and will be rescheduled to a later time Passengers will be notified of their new travel times through the contact details provided at there booking information. We kindly advise all passengers to rely solely on the official communication channels of Kuwait Airways for the latest updates.”

Oman Air travel advisory

Likewise, Oman Air announced,” Dear valued guests, due to the evolving regional situation, flights to/from Moscow (SVO), Amman (AMM) and Khasab (KHS) are cancelled until further notice. Flights to/from Dubai (DXB), Bahrain (BAH), Doha (DOH), Dammam (DMM) and Kuwait (KWI) are temporarily suspended. All other flights are operating as scheduled, however please expect some delays. Please continue checking our website for the latest information. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation”, in a post on social media platform X.

Drone attack at Kuwait International Airport 

According to the Kuwaiti state news agency, a drone attack had also targeted Kuwait’s international airport, causing little material damage and minor injuries to several workers. Iran continued to conduct strikes against US outposts in the area on Saturday.

