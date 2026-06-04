Indian man travelling home for nephew’s wedding killed in Iran drone strike at Kuwait airport

Indian killed in Kuwait airport attack was travelling to Madhya Pradesh for his nephew’s wedding when a drone strike hit the airport terminal.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 4, 2026 08:20 PM IST
us iran war, kuwaitIn a retaliatory firing, Tehran targeted Al Salem Air base of the US, which is located in an industrial area in Kuwait. (AP photo)
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Manzoor Ahmed, the Indian national killed in Kuwait on Wednesday, was travelling to his hometown in Madhya Pradesh to join his family for his nephew’s wedding when an Iranian drone struck the Kuwait International Airport.

The attack marked one of the most serious spillovers affecting civilians and foreign workers in the Gulf since the latest escalation between Iran and the United States.

Unfulfilled plans for a devastated family

Ahmed, 55, was a resident of Ujjain district and was scheduled to board a flight from Kuwait on Wednesday around 7:30pm. The flight was destined for Mumbai, from where Ahmed would have boarded a train for his hometown, PTI reported. The report added that his family was planning to welcome him at the railway station.

Ahmed, who worked for nearly 30 years as a tailor in Kuwait, spoke with his 18-year-old son, Anas Ahmed, on Tuesday but was unaware that it would turn out to be his last conversation.

indians injured in kuwait Ambassador Paramita Tripathi visited the Indian nationals who were injured in the attack on the Airport and are being treated at various hospitals in Kuwait. (Photo: X/ @indembkwt)

Ahmed was poised to attend his nephew’s wedding on June 8 in Ratlam district. He is survived by his wife, son, two daughters and mother.

Official notification and repatriation efforts

Ahmed’s brother-in-law, Mohammed Ismail, told PTI that government officials informed the family about Ahmed’s death and shared details related to the arrival of his mortal remains in India.

“Around 2.30 pm on Wednesday, we received a call from the Indian Embassy informing us that Manzoor had died in the airport attack,” Ismail said over the phone to PTI.

Also Read | What triggered deadly attack on Kuwait airport? What we know about Iran-US war

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that it is in touch with the family of Ahmed and that his mortal remains are expected to arrive in India on June 5.

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Government confirms casualties and condolences

During a press briefing on the West Asia situation in Delhi, Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “Yesterday, in an attack on the Kuwait International Airport, an Indian national unfortunately lost his life. We express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.”

The MEA further stated that 13 Indian nationals were injured in the attack and are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Kuwait.

Kuwait hosts a large Indian expatriate population, many employed in construction, healthcare and service sectors.

Geopolitical escalation damages civil infrastructure

Drones fired from Iran heavily damaged a passenger terminal at Kuwait’s main airport, which was the latest retaliatory strikes between Iran and US testing the fragile ceasefire.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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