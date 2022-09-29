scorecardresearch
Kremlin: 4 regions of Ukraine to be folded in Russia Friday

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony in the Kremlin at which they will be officially folded into Russia.

A view shows banners and constructions erected ahead of an expected event, dedicated to the results of referendums on the joining of four Ukrainian self-proclaimed regions to Russia, in Red Square in central Moscow. Banners read: "Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson - Russia!" and "We are together". (Reuters)

The Kremlin says that the four regions of Ukraine that held referendums on joining Russia will be incorporated into the country on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony in the Kremlin at which they will be officially folded into Russia.

Peskov told reporters Thursday that the heads of the four regions where the five-day voting wrapped up Tuesday will sign treaties to join Russia during Friday’s ceremony at the Kremlin’s St. George’s Hall.

Ukraine and the West have denounced the votes as a sham.

