Krakow shooting: Gunman opens fire in Polish city, killing 5 people, injuring at least 12

Five people were killed and more than a dozen injured in Krakow shooting in Poland. Perpetrator has been shot by officers, Polish police say.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Nov 7, 2026 09:20 PM IST
Police secure an area near Krakows Main Market Square after a shooting that killed two people and injured at least 10 others, in Krakow, Poland, November 7, 2026. (Reuters)Police secure an area near Krakows Main Market Square after a shooting that killed two people and injured at least 10 others, in Krakow, Poland, November 7, 2026. (Reuters)
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Five people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon in a market square in Krakow, Poland, police said. The gunman aimed at random people as he drove by the city’s Main Square, Krakow police said. Police officers are among the wounded.

The perpetrator was shot and wounded during a confrontation with police. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in a post on X, said police are investigating the attack. Other details were not immediately available. Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland and roughly 250 kilometres from the capital, Warsaw.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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