KP Oli suspends rebel leaders from Nepal ruling party

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, in his capacity as the chairman of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist), on Monday suspended two prominent rebels, including former prime minister Madhav Kumar Nepal, for six months for “anti-party” activities.

A letter signed by Oli said the responses from Madhav Nepal and former deputy prime minister Bhim Rawal were not only provocative, but showed scant respect to party unity and the larger national interest.

Suspending both leaders from the party for six months, Oli indicated that the decision on whether they would be brought back into the party fold would depend on their behaviour.

The move against the two senior leaders also comes as a clear message from Oli to other leaders and a statement on who calls the shots in the party.

Madhav Nepal reacted sharply against his expulsion and appealed to the party rank and file to defy Oli’s “dictatorship”.