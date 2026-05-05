Iran executes Iranian-Swedish national Kourosh Keyvani; family denied burial rights
Keyvani was allegedly linked to Mossad and opposition groups based on the landscape photos, which provided evidence of the alleged linkage, leading to the confiscation of his phones by security agents.
An Iranian-Swedish citizen, Kourosh Keyvani, who was executed earlier, has been buried by Iran’s security agents in Tehran’s Khavaran, the Iran International reported, citing sources. Keyvani was executed on charges of spying for Israel’s Mossad in March.
His family was reportedly denied access to the information related to his execution and burial, which occurred on March 23.
Keyvani’s family had placed stones near the burial site to mark the unidentified grave; this identification marker was removed by the authorities to ensure that the site remains unidentified. His family was unaware of his whereabouts for 40 days.
The arrest of Kevyani occurred on June 16, 2025, in Kordan, Alborz province, west of Tehran, and near the city of Karaj. Keyvani was allegedly linked to Mossad and opposition groups based on the landscape photos, which provided evidence of the alleged linkage, leading to the confiscation of his phones by security agents. An unnamed source told the publication that the arrest occurred when he was motorcycling in Kordan.
Khavaran burial site
Political Prisoners in Southeast Tehran are buried in Khavaran, which has a long history of tragedy related to mass executions conducted in 1988. The victim’s family has accused the authorities of banning the family from marking the grave of the victim or holding public mourning.
A news agency in Iran called Mizan had announced that Kevyani, despite the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the death sentence. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard shared her condolences with the family of the victim in Sweden and Tehran. She further stated that the execution lacked due process in accordance with international law and standards.
Kevyani’s death penalty was announced on loudspeaker
Kevyani, according to sources, was inflicted with harsh treatment. His death penalty was announced on a loudspeaker. He was unaware of the verdict, which arrived without notice, and was expected to stay in solitary confinement till early morning. The security agents guaranteed his release if he agreed to a forced confession. He declined and was imprisoned for nearly eight months.
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Iranian state media had published that the victim was forced into espionage due to residency issues and financial constraints, leading to treason. However, Kevyani was fluent in six languages and stayed in Sweden for 10 years without facing financial difficulties.
This was the latest execution conducted by Iran, on charges of espionage and treason. Iran has been in the spotlight for the highest number of executions in the world. The executions have intensified since the 12-day war in June 2025. Right groups and international media have condemned the sharp increase in arrests and executions.
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