Iran executes Iranian-Swedish national Kourosh Keyvani; family denied burial rights

Kourosh Keyvani was arrested in Savojbolagh on the fourth day of the 12-day war in June 2025. (Photo: X/MizanNewsAgency)

An Iranian-Swedish citizen, Kourosh Keyvani, who was executed earlier, has been buried by Iran’s security agents in Tehran’s Khavaran, the Iran International reported, citing sources. Keyvani was executed on charges of spying for Israel’s Mossad in March.

His family was reportedly denied access to the information related to his execution and burial, which occurred on March 23.

Keyvani’s family had placed stones near the burial site to mark the unidentified grave; this identification marker was removed by the authorities to ensure that the site remains unidentified. His family was unaware of his whereabouts for 40 days.

The arrest of Kevyani occurred on June 16, 2025, in Kordan, Alborz province, west of Tehran, and near the city of Karaj. Keyvani was allegedly linked to Mossad and opposition groups based on the landscape photos, which provided evidence of the alleged linkage, leading to the confiscation of his phones by security agents. An unnamed source told the publication that the arrest occurred when he was motorcycling in Kordan.