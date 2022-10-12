Korean student suspected in fatal stabbing of Indian-origin roommate claims he was ‘blackmailed’

A Korean student who allegedly stabbed his Indian-origin roommate to death in their dormitory at the prestigious Purdue University has said he was “very sorry” for killing his friend but contended that he had been “blackmailed”, according to a media report.

Varun Manish Chheda, 20, from Indianapolis, was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of the campus last Wednesday.

Ji Min “Jimmy” Sha, a junior cybersecurity major and international student from Korea was arrested in connection with the murder.

Sha, 22, made his first court appearance on Friday before Tippecanoe County Magistrate Sarah Wyatt since being arrested for allegedly stabbing Chheda to death.

“I was blackmailed,” the suspect said when asked about a motive for the crime. He did not elaborate, WLFI, a television station in Indiana, reported.

When asked if he had anything to say to the victim’s family, Sha replied: “I am very sorry.” Last week, Sha appeared to mutter “I love my family” as he was hauled to jail for allegedly killing Chheda, a senior data science major who the Tippecanoe County coroner said died of “multiple sharp-force traumatic injuries.” Sha called the police about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday to say he had fatally stabbed his roommate in their room at McCutcheon Hall.

Police found Chheda in a chair and Sha covered in what appeared to be blood, according to the outlet. They also observed what they believed to be blood spattered on the wall, along with a pool of blood and a folding knife on the floor.

The suspect allegedly admitted that the knife was his and that he had used it to kill his roommate.

Chheda’s friends have said they had been gaming with the victim when they suddenly heard him screaming.

Indiana police described the crime as an “unprovoked and senseless” murder.