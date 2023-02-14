Britain’s Queen Consort Camilla will not wear Kohinoor diamond for coronation

Camilla, the wife of King Charles III of Britain, will not wear the crown featuring the controversial Kohinoor diamond during her coronation in May, the Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday. According to BBC, “there were concerns about a diplomatic row with India if it had been used” since India has demanded its return.

The 105-carat Kohinoor is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world. It was taken from India by the East India Company during the colonial era and presented to Queen Victoria. It is set in a crown last worn by Charles’s grandmother during her coronation.

Apart from India, Pakistan and Afghanistan have also claimed ownership of it since Indian independence in 1947.

Camilla, the Queen Consort of UK, will wear Queen Mary’s crown instead, which has been taken out of the Tower of London to be resized.

“The choice of Queen Mary’s Crown by Her Majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency,” the Palace said in a statement.

The Queen Mary crown was commissioned and worn by the consort of King George V for the 1911 coronation. The last time a queen consort’s crown was re-used was in the 18th century.

According to the Palace’s statement, the Queen Mary crown will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth. he diamonds were part of her personal collection and were often worn by her as broaches.