scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 06, 2021
MUST READ

Multiple people injured in knife attack on German train

There were no immediate details about the identity of the attacker, the victims or the seriousness of the injuries they sustained, Bild said.

By: AP | Berlin |
Updated: November 6, 2021 4:40:01 pm
StabbingThe knife attack happened at 0830 GMT near Neumarkt and the train had been halted at Seubersdorf, southeast of Nuremberg. Representational image)

A knife attack on a highspeed train in Germany has injured several people, police confirmed Saturday morning.

Local police told The Associated Press that they received a call about the attack around 9 am local time on Saturday.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The train in question one of Germanys highspeed ICE trains was traveling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

One man has been arrested in connection with the attack at the train station in Seubersdorf where the train is currently stopped, police said.

Police said multiple people were injured but were unable to provide a specific number

So far there is no information available about the attacker or possible motives.

Bavarian state police are on the scene in Seubersdorf local, police confirmed.

A spokesperson for the German railway network confirmed that the station in Seubersdorf has been closed since approximately 9 am and that train travel between Regensburg and Nuremberg has been suspended.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 06: Latest News

Advertisement