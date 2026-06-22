King Charles to be first monarch to disclose personal tax bill

The publication will cover Charles's tax payments for the 2024-25 financial year.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 22, 2026 01:58 PM IST First published on: Jun 22, 2026 at 01:58 PM IST
Britain Ascot RacingBritain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive on day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England. (Photo: AP)

King Charles will become the first reigning British monarch to make public his personal tax bill, Buckingham Palace confirmed this week. The disclosure, due on Thursday, will form part of a broader set of annual royal financial accounts, according to reports by the BBC.

The decision, described by Palace sources as a personal one by the King, is part of what Buckingham Palace called a drive to modernise and increase public accountability.

A Palace spokesperson said the aim was to “explain all elements of royal finances in a way that further enhances clarity and accessibility”, adding: “To put it simply, we continue to modernise and evolve.”

What will be revealed?

The publication will cover Charles’s tax payments for the 2024-25 financial year. This will include tax on income from the Duchy of Lancaster, a private portfolio of land and property that generated around £26.8 million for the King last year, as well as earnings from his private estates of Sandringham and Balmoral, personal investments, and any other private income.

Britain Royal Ascot
Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla react as they follow a race on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England. (Photo: AP)

British monarchs are not legally required to pay income tax or capital gains tax, but Charles does so voluntarily. The total amount paid will be made public for the first time. His 2025-26 tax details will follow next year once the audit is complete.

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Why now?

The move follows public and parliamentary pressure for greater transparency over royal finances, partly in the wake of controversies surrounding Prince Andrew. MPs had called for more openness about the financial dealings of the royal family, and the Palace said the King had chosen to go further than required, the BBC reported.

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Britain's King Charles III
Britain’s King Charles III salutes the troops outside Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the King’s annual birthday parade, in London. (Photo: AP)

Charles had previously disclosed his tax payments when he was Prince of Wales. His son William, now heir to the throne, has not done so since taking on that role. William received nearly £23 million from the Duchy of Cornwall last year and voluntarily pays the highest rate of income tax, though the actual sum he pays remains undisclosed.

The tax disclosure will be published alongside the annual Sovereign Grant accounts. The grant, which funds the official duties of the royal family, has risen to a record £137.9 million, though a reduction is expected to be announced shortly as part of a review by the Treasury, The Guardian reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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