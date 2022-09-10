scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

King Charles names William and Kate the Prince and Princess of Wales

William and Kate, both 40, have taken on central roles within the royal family in recent years, appearing regularly in public.

prince william, kate middletonA portrait of William and Kate, portraits were shared by Kensington Palace. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram, file)

Britain’s King Charles Friday bestowed on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, which he and his late wife Diana previously held.

Diana was a hugely popular figure who was under constant media scrutiny from her wedding onwards and the subject of a massive outpouring of grief when she died aged 36 in a car crash in 1997, five years after she and Charles separated.

A royal source said Kate appreciated the history associated with the title but would seek to create her own path as Princess of Wales.

Delivering his first speech to the nation since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, Charles said he was proud to make his heir William the Prince of Wales, a title Charles had held since 1958.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...
How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alivePremium
How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

“With Catherine (Kate) beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given,” he said.

William and Kate, both 40, have taken on central roles within the royal family in recent years, appearing regularly in public and increasingly taking their three young children to events such as the queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 07:21:59 am
Next Story

HC directs engg admissions secretary to shell out Rs 10 lakh to student

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

After the Queen’s passing
Explained

After the Queen’s passing

Meet the blockbuster 'rice man' who fed the world

Meet the blockbuster 'rice man' who fed the world

To fine-tune affairs in states, BJP shuffles 15 in-charges

To fine-tune affairs in states, BJP shuffles 15 in-charges

Chess cheating drama: What are the different ways to cheat in chess?

Chess cheating drama: What are the different ways to cheat in chess?

Premium
Day 2 of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: Notes from the road

Day 2 of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: Notes from the road

Don't want SC to be 'tareekh pe tareekh' court: Justice Chandrachud

Don't want SC to be 'tareekh pe tareekh' court: Justice Chandrachud

A remote Nawanshahr village declared free of garbage

A remote Nawanshahr village declared free of garbage

How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut

How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut

Premium
Risky for me to participate in National Games: Neeraj Chopra

Risky for me to participate in National Games: Neeraj Chopra

Gujarat ATS and DRI seize heroin worth Rs 200 crore at Kolkata port

Gujarat ATS and DRI seize heroin worth Rs 200 crore at Kolkata port

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement