King Charles III will undertake state visit to the US and Bermuda in April

King Charles III will visit the United States in April to mark 250 years of American Independence and strengthen UK-US ties, Buckingham Palace said.

By: AP
2 min readLondonMar 31, 2026 07:13 PM IST First published on: Mar 31, 2026 at 07:13 PM IST
uk kingBritain's King Charles and Queen Camilla wait at Datchet Road to greet Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his wife ahead of a carriage procession to Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England. (AP)

King Charles III will undertake a state visit to the United States in late April to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence and to mark the close ties that exist between the two nations, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

The visit follows US President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK in September. That event was a glittering occasion featuring dazzling tiaras, brass bands and a sumptuous banquet served on 200-year-old silver. Such spectacles are meant to bolster ties between nations, particularly in difficult times.

Trump is known to be very fond of the royal family, but has had little patience with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has offered only defensive support for his longtime ally in the Iran war.

Charles has visited the US 19 times, but it will be his first state visit to the country. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, undertook four state visits to the US.

The king also will travel to Bermuda, his first visit to the overseas territory as monarch.

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