King Charles III will undertake state visit to the US and Bermuda in April

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla wait at Datchet Road to greet Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his wife ahead of a carriage procession to Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England. (AP)

King Charles III will undertake a state visit to the United States in late April to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence and to mark the close ties that exist between the two nations, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

The visit follows US President Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK in September. That event was a glittering occasion featuring dazzling tiaras, brass bands and a sumptuous banquet served on 200-year-old silver. Such spectacles are meant to bolster ties between nations, particularly in difficult times.