Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

King Charles banknotes won’t circulate until mid-2024

Britain's King Charles III carries out official government duties from his red box in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, London, September 11, 2022. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Currency emblazoned with the image of King Charles III is not expected to enter circulation until mid-2024, the Bank of England (BOE) said in a statement, although the portrait of the king to be featured on the bank notes will be revealed by the end of this year.

Charles will appear on four bank notes — the 5, 10, 20 and 50 pound notes — and there will be no changes to those notes beyond replacing Queen Elizabeth II’s image with Charles’, according to the statement from the bank.

Elizabeth’s image won’t disappear from the currency overnight. In keeping with guidance from the royal family to “minimize the environmental and financial impact of the change of monarch,” notes with Elizabeth’s image on them will be removed from circulation only if they become “worn or damaged,” the bank said. New notes with Charles’ image will be made to “replace worn bank notes and to meet any overall increase in demand for bank notes.”

A similar transition will occur with British coins featuring Elizabeth. According to the Royal Mint, the process of producing and putting into circulation coins featuring the portrait of Charles will take at least several months.

And the transition to the Charles coins will be gradual. Coins bearing the effigy of Elizabeth will stay in circulation as coins with Charles on them are introduced. There are nearly 30 billion coins with Elizabeth’s face on them, which, like the bank notes, will be replaced only once they are damaged or to meet a demand for more coins, according to a statement from the Royal Mint.

“This means the coinage of King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II will co-circulate in the U.K. for many years to come,” said Anne Jessopp, the CEO of the Royal Mint.

While details have not been released about the image of Charles that will appear on the coins, it must be approved by the Privy Council, a group of high-level advisers to the monarch.

On the coins that feature Elizabeth, she faces to the right. Since the reign of Charles II in the 17th century, monarchs have faced in the opposite direction of their predecessors, with the exception of Edward VIII. The Royal Mint has not confirmed which way Charles will face.

Elizabeth’s death has raised questions about the use of her image on not just currency but also on everyday items — like ketchup bottles, stamps and mailboxes. Experts say replacing her image on these objects will not be a major expense compared with the overall cost of the monarchy.

Written by Isabella Simonetti. This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 09:51:33 am
