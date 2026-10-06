King Charles warns Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor not to use royal funds in battle against police

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly been warned not to use money provided to him by King Charles from the monarch’s private funds to finance his legal challenge against Thames Valley police in England. This comes in the backdrop of the former Duke of York seeking to quash search warrants that led to his arrest earlier this year for his alleged role in sharing sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein.
The Guardian report, which cited palace sources, comes just days ahead of a private high court hearing on Thursday over his legal claim.
Mountbatten-Windsor receives an annual stipend from King Charles’ private funds, although the amount has not been disclosed. However, it has been made clear that the money should not be used to fund the judicial review, the report said.
The report further said that Mountbatten-Windsor’s legal defence was a matter for him and his lawyers, while Buckingham Palace had no role in deciding the strategy or actions being taken in the case.
The legal challenge relates to searches carried out by Thames Valley police following Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The former duke was arrested on his 66th birthday over allegations that he had shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.
Police searched his residence on the Sandringham estate and his former home, Royal Lodge, after warrants were issued by a judge at the Old Bailey. The searches ended on February 24, according to Thames Valley police.
Mountbatten-Windsor was interviewed under caution and later released under investigation. The arrest came as scrutiny continued over allegations concerning his links with Epstein and the handling of information during his time as a trade envoy.
The former duke, who now lives on King Charles’ private Sandringham estate in Norfolk, was previously granted permission to challenge whether Thames Valley police acted lawfully in obtaining and executing the search warrants.
The Guardian cited a judicial spokesperson who confirmed on Monday that a hearing in the legal claim would take place at 2 pm on Thursday before Justice Hilliard at the High Court.
The hearing will concern an attempt by Thames Valley police to restrict access to court documents and will begin in private. It remains unclear whether Mountbatten-Windsor will attend the hearing.
The king had maintained that the legal process should proceed independently. Following Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest, Charles issued a written statement saying: “the law must take its course”.
Thames Valley police said its investigation into alleged misconduct in public office remained ongoing and confirmed that it was involved in legal proceedings concerning warrants previously obtained from the central criminal court.
“As these legal proceedings are currently ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further,” the Guardian report quoted a police spokesperson as saying.
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