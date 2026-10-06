King Charles warns Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor not to use royal funds in battle against police

The legal challenge relates to searches carried out by Thames Valley police following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office. (File photo)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly been warned not to use money provided to him by King Charles from the monarch’s private funds to finance his legal challenge against Thames Valley police in England. This comes in the backdrop of the former Duke of York seeking to quash search warrants that led to his arrest earlier this year for his alleged role in sharing sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Guardian report, which cited palace sources, comes just days ahead of a private high court hearing on Thursday over his legal claim.

Mountbatten-Windsor receives an annual stipend from King Charles’ private funds, although the amount has not been disclosed. However, it has been made clear that the money should not be used to fund the judicial review, the report said.