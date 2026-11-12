Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing fresh scrutiny over allegations of extramarital relationships, with a New York Times report stating that he also had an affair with an executive who reported directly to him.
Huang reportedly had an undisclosed relationship with Kimberly Powell, the company’s vice president of healthcare, The New York Times reported, citing people who worked at the company.
The alleged affair has drawn attention to Nvidia’s workplace conduct policies, which direct employees to “avoid situations where our actions create conflict”, including “personal relationships”. The company reportedly also states that it “promptly investigates reports of misconduct”.
Huang, 63, and Powell, 48, were reportedly captured on video displaying affection at a San Jose hotel during an Nvidia conference in March, according to two people who worked at the company, the NYT reported.
Both of them are married to other people.
Who is Kimberly Powell?
Powell, Nvidia’s vice president overseeing healthcare and higher education initiatives, joined the semiconductor giant in 2008 with responsibility for establishing NVIDIA GPUs as the accelerator platform for medical imaging instruments.
“Kimberly Powell is vice president of healthcare at NVIDIA. She is responsible for the company’s worldwide healthcare business, including hardware and software platforms for accelerated computing, AI, and visualisation that power the ecosystem of medical imaging, life sciences, drug discovery, and healthcare analytics,” said Powell’s profile on the company website.
She previously led the company’s higher education and research business, along with strategic evangelism programmes, NVIDIA AI Labs, and the NVIDIA Inception programme.
She graduated from Boston University and thereafter attended MIT Sloan School of Management in 2007.
Her LinkedIn profile lists a promotion to senior director of artificial intelligence business development in 2016. By late 2017, she had become vice-president of health care.
The report claiming her alleged affair with Huang comes as the Nvidia CEO is facing investigation for his relationship with a woman who US intelligence determined as a Chinese spy.
On Sunday, Huang admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took “full responsibility” for his actions.
“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” Huang wrote in a message to employees, according to The Washington Post.
“I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it,” he said.