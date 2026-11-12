Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing fresh scrutiny over allegations of extramarital relationships, with a New York Times report stating that he also had an affair with an executive who reported directly to him.

Huang reportedly had an undisclosed relationship with Kimberly Powell, the company’s vice president of healthcare, The New York Times reported, citing people who worked at the company.

The alleged affair has drawn attention to Nvidia’s workplace conduct policies, which direct employees to “avoid situations where our actions create conflict”, including “personal relationships”. The company reportedly also states that it “promptly investigates reports of misconduct”.

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Huang, 63, and Powell, 48, were reportedly captured on video displaying affection at a San Jose hotel during an Nvidia conference in March, according to two people who worked at the company, the NYT reported.