Kim-Putin summit in Russia LIVE UPDATES: Leaders hope to find way towards Korea settlement
Kim-Putin summit LIVE UPDATES: The two leaders have expressed confidence that the summit will help assess the Korean peninsula issues and boost bilateral ties between North Korea and Russia.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Vladivostok to hold talks, for the first time ever, on Thursday. The two leaders will hold one-on-one discussions, followed by broader talks with officials. Both Kim and Putin have expressed confidence that the summit will help assess the Korean peninsula issues and boost bilateral ties.
While this is Kim’s first visit to Russia as North Korean leader, his late father, Kim Jong Il, had visited the country in 2011. The talks come a month after Kim and US President Donald Trump’s failed summit in Vietnam. The two leaders had failed to come to a consensus over US-led sanctions on North Korea. While Kim wanted the US to ease sanctions on the country, Trump said the US was waiting for more significant denuclearization moves.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Wednesday, a day before talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders are expected to hold one-on-one talks on Thursday, before they meet with officials for broader discussions. Kim, on his first visit to Russia as North Korean leader, is meeting Putin for the first time.
Ahead of the summit, Kim had expressed "great love for Russia". He was quoted as saying by news agency AP, "I have heard a lot about your country and have long dreamt of visiting it. It's been seven years since I took the helm, and I've only just managed to visit." He added that he hopes the summit will strengthen ties between the two countries.
Russian foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, meanwhile said the summit would focus on North Korea's nuclear programme, reported AP. He added that Russia will seek to "consolidate the positive trends" stemming from Trump's meetings with Kim.
Kim Jong Un says Russia summit will help assess Korean peninsula issue
Kim Jong Un says the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin will help assess the Korean peninsula issue, reports Reuters. On arriving in Russia, Kim had said Wednesday, "I have heard a lot about your country and have long dreamt of visiting it. It's been seven years since I took the helm, and I've only just managed to visit."
Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Kim Jong Un that he is confident the summit will boost ties between Russia and North Korea, and will help reach a settlement over the Korean peninsula, reports news agency Reuters.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin walks with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Far Eastern Federal University campus at Russky Island in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia April 25, 2019. (Reuters Photo: Shamil Zhumatov)
Kim-Putin summit in Russia: Russian President arrives in Vladivostok for talks with North Korean leader
Russian President Vladimir Putin has just arrived in Vladivostok, where the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be held. Kim had arrived in the country on Wednesday and was received by top Russian officials. The two leaders are expected to hold one-on-one talks, before broader discussions with officials. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news on the Russian summit!