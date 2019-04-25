Kim-Putin summit in Russia LIVE UPDATES: Leaders hope to find way towards Korea settlement

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Vladivostok to hold talks, for the first time ever, on Thursday. The two leaders will hold one-on-one discussions, followed by broader talks with officials. Both Kim and Putin have expressed confidence that the summit will help assess the Korean peninsula issues and boost bilateral ties.

While this is Kim’s first visit to Russia as North Korean leader, his late father, Kim Jong Il, had visited the country in 2011. The talks come a month after Kim and US President Donald Trump’s failed summit in Vietnam. The two leaders had failed to come to a consensus over US-led sanctions on North Korea. While Kim wanted the US to ease sanctions on the country, Trump said the US was waiting for more significant denuclearization moves.