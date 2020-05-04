South Korea denies reports Kim Jong Un underwent surgery, Yonhap reports

In this photo provided by the government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cuts a tape, watched by his sister Kim Yo Jong, during his visit to a fertilizer factory in Sunchon, South Pyongan province, near Pyongyang. (AP) In this photo provided by the government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cuts a tape, watched by his sister Kim Yo Jong, during his visit to a fertilizer factory in Sunchon, South Pyongan province, near Pyongyang. (AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is unlikely to have undergone surgery during his 20-day absence from public events, Yonhap News reported, citing an official at South Korea’s presidential Blue House.

Media speculation that Kim had undergone a medical procedure before he reappeared on May 1 to visit a fertilizer factory were not true, the news agency, cited an unidentified senior Blue House official as saying.

The official also denied reports that Kim had had a simple operation, Yonhap reported. There was solid evidence contradicting the speculation, he said, without elaborating, according to the agency.

The speculation about Kim’s health issues started when he skipped one of the most significant political events on the country’s calendar — the April 15 birthday celebration of his late grandfather and founder of the country.

