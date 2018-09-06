Follow Us:
Thursday, September 06, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Kim Jong Un says two Koreas should further efforts for denuclearisation: KCNA

Kim Jong Un says two Koreas should further efforts for denuclearisation: KCNA

The North Korean premier said that the two Koreas should keep advancing their joint ties that have neared a state of peace and reconciliation.

By: Reuters | Seoul | Published: September 6, 2018 12:20:10 pm
North Korea, South Korea, Kim Jong Un, North Korea South Korea relations, North Korea denuclearisation, Korea denuclearisation, World News, Indian Express Kim Jong Un with Chung Eui Yong , the Chief of the national security office at Seoul’s presidential Blue House in Pyongyang, North Korea September 5. (Reuters)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the two Koreas should further their efforts to realize the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, as he met with South Korean special envoys on Wednesday, state media KCNA said on Thursday.

Kim added the two Koreas should keep advancing their joint ties that have neared a state of peace and reconciliation, and discussed with South Korean envoys the Pyongyang inter-Korean summit planned for September – coming to a satisfactory agreement, KCNA said without elaborating.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement