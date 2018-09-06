Kim Jong Un says two Koreas should further efforts for denuclearisation: KCNA

Kim Jong Un with Chung Eui Yong , the Chief of the national security office at Seoul’s presidential Blue House in Pyongyang, North Korea September 5. (Reuters) Kim Jong Un with Chung Eui Yong , the Chief of the national security office at Seoul’s presidential Blue House in Pyongyang, North Korea September 5. (Reuters)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the two Koreas should further their efforts to realize the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, as he met with South Korean special envoys on Wednesday, state media KCNA said on Thursday.

Kim added the two Koreas should keep advancing their joint ties that have neared a state of peace and reconciliation, and discussed with South Korean envoys the Pyongyang inter-Korean summit planned for September – coming to a satisfactory agreement, KCNA said without elaborating.

