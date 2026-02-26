North Korea and US could ‘get along’ if Washington respects Pyongyang’s nuclear programme, says Kim Jong Un

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, its leader Kim Jong Un attends a parade with his daughter in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo)

North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday said he intended to expand and strengthen the country’s nuclear weapons programme. He also said his nation could “get along” with the US if Washington accepted that nuclear weapons were here to stay in North Korea.

Kim’s comments were made at a five-yearly party congress held in Pyongyang, where he was presiding over a nighttime military parade, accompanied by his daughter, widely believed to be named Ju Ae.

Kim called on the United States to respect his country’s nuclear power. He said that the two nations could “get along” only if the US accepts that North Korea’s nuclear weapons are here to stay, reported BBC.