North Korea’s Kim Jong Un calls to make border with South Korea an ‘impregnable fortress’

Kim's comments on bolstering the military strength ⁠on ​the border to make it an "impregnable fortress" (Photo: Reuters)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said plans to strengthen frontline units on the border with South Korea, as well as other major units, were key to “more thoroughly deterring war,” state media KCNA reported on Monday.

Kim’s comments on bolstering the military strength ⁠on ​the border to make it an “impregnable fortress“ came at a meeting on Sunday of commanders of divisions and brigades across the army, KCNA said.

He called for adjusting the training system and expanding practical ​drills to ​reflect changes in modern warfare and redefine ⁠operational concepts in North Korea’s military, according to KCNA.

Kim stressed the need for vigilance against the “arch enemy,” a ‌term North Korea has used for South Korea.