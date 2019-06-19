Khashoggi murder: Credible evidence ‘linking’ Saudi Crown Prince to crime, says UN expert

There is ‘credible evidence’ linking Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October, a report by an independent United Nations rights expert found on Wednesday, reported AFP.

According to the report by UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard, ‘there is credible evidence, warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi Officials’ individual liability, including the Crown Prince’s.”

Riyadh did not give any immediate reaction over the report, which was sent the 100-page report in advance. Saudi Arabia has regularly maintained its stance that denied the involvement of the prince.

Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the prince and a Washington Post columnist, was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2, 2018, where he went to receive papers ahead of his wedding.

His body was dismembered and removed from the building, the Saudi prosecutor has said, and his remains have not been found.