How does US striking Iran’s Kharg Island impact China?

US military strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island, the country’s primary oil export hub, could disrupt global oil markets and affect China, which buys the majority of Tehran’s crude exports.

Written by: Nischai Vats
3 min readMar 15, 2026 08:32 PM IST First published on: Mar 15, 2026 at 08:32 PM IST
Aramco cuts oilfield production after Strait of Hormuz disruptionsFlames and smoke rise from an oil storage facility struck as attacks hit the city during the US–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

The United States has now started targeting Iran’s most strategic economic asset, Kharg Island. Situated in the northern Persian Gulf, Kharg Island deals with 90% of Tehran’s oil export and President Donald Trump has characterised the attack as an attempt to pressure the Iranian administration to end the blockade of Strait of Hormuz.

Described by Trump as the “crown jewel” for Iran, a dozen targets were struck on Friday night by the US military on Kharg Island that likely led to a sharp rise in fuel prices in China. Retail gasoline and diesel saw their sharpest ​increases since March 2022 on Monday. Trump, in a new threat, said he might hit the Kharg Island again “just for fun.”

kharg island
Much of the oil transported from Iran’s Kharg Island is shipped to China which is one of the top crude importers globally. (AI Generated Image)

How does US striking Iran’s Kharg Island impact China?

Kharg, which is a small coral island 33 kilometres off Iran’s coast, is considered the primary terminal for the passage of Tehran’s majority of oil. Since the US-Israel started attacking the Islamic nation, Iran has exported 13.7 million barrels of oil and multiple tankers were seen at the Kharg in satellite images, AP reported quoting TankerTrackers.com, a maritime intelligence company.

Kharg
In this satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC, Iran’s Kharg Island is seen. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Much of the oil transported from Iran’s Kharg Island is shipped to China which is one of the top crude importers globally. Iran earns a significant portion of its revenue from oil and strikes on Kharg Island would not only damage Iran’s current government but would undermine the viability of whatever succeeds it.

Due to America’s sanction against Iran’s nuclear programme, there are limited buyers for Tehran’s crude oil. Data for 2025 from analytics firm Kpler showed China purchasing more than 80% of Iran’s shipped oil. On an average, Beijing bought 1.38 million barrels per day of Iranian oil last year, Reuters reported.

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Does Iran have alternative ways to export its oil?

Apart from Kharg Island, which has come under the US attack, Iran has another terminal in Jask that it uses to ship oil and is situated on the Gulf of Oman, outside the Strait of Hormuz. The terminal in Jask was opened in 2021 and was used lightly before the war in West Asia broke out.

Notable, Jask has become a key alternative route for oil shipping in Iran in recent weeks with the US military launching attacks on dozens of targets on Kharg Island. However, the drawback with Jask terminal is that it has a limited capacity to load, around one million barrels a day, half of the capacity of the Kharg terminal.

Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics and visa and immigration policy, alongside broader international developments, with an emphasis on accuracy, verification, and clear explainers. Experience Nischai joined The Indian Express in May 2024 where he works on writing, editing, and refining high-impact stories for digital platforms. His role involves ensuring editorial consistency, factual accuracy, and clarity in coverage of complex policy-driven subjects. Earlier in his career, he worked across Indian digital newsrooms in reporting and editing roles, including stints at Inshorts, Newslaundry, Tiranga TV, and Catch News. His newsroom experience spans rapid digital publishing, ground reporting, and copy editing across national, civic, and policy beats. Expertise His core areas of focus include: US politics and governance: Coverage of American political developments, executive actions, and policy shifts. US visa and immigration policy: Reporting and editing stories on visa categories, regulatory changes, and immigration pathways affecting global audiences. Editorial accuracy and copy editing: Ensuring clarity, language precision, and verification in fast-paced digital news environments. Authoritativeness and trustworthiness Nischai's journalism is grounded in verified sources, official documentation, and clear attribution, in line with The Indian Express’ editorial standards. His background across reporting and editing enables him to translate complex policy updates into reliable, reader-friendly coverage. ... Read More

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