Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei warns US bases in Gulf ‘no longer have safe haven’ amid Hormuz talks

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned that US bases in the Gulf may no longer remain secure amid rising regional tensions. (File Photo)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Monday warned that American military bases across the Gulf would no longer have a “safe haven”, hinting at a sharper tone from Tehran even as diplomatic efforts continue to prevent a wider regional escalation, news agency AFP reported.

“What is certain in this regard is that the hands of time will not turn backwards, and the nations and lands of the region will no longer serve as shields for American bases,” said Khamenei, who has not appeared in public since he took office in March, in a message marking the Eid al-Adha holiday, AFP reported.