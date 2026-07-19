Broken Iran-US deal proves Trump’s signature ‘worthless’: Mojtaba Khamenei

Mojtaba Khamenei warned that if the US keeps pushing for war and accepting higher costs, it should expect consequences from Iran and its allies in the region.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJul 19, 2026 08:15 AM IST First published on: Jul 19, 2026 at 07:59 AM IST
ayatollah mojtaba khamenei, iran, uraniumAyatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's order could further frustrate US President Donald Trump and complicate talks on ending the US Israeli war on Iran. (AP file photo)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Saturday that the US has broken its promise and will face consequences if it keeps attacking Iran. Khamenei’s statement came as the renewed hostilities between the US and Iran entered their eighth consecutive day.

Both sides are heightening their attacks and expanding the scope of their targets.

Khamenei said repeated US violations of the memorandum of understanding signed last month prove that President Trump’s word cannot be trusted. He said this pattern shows that bullying and aggression are built into how America operates.

In his statement, Khamenei called the US “the great Satan” a term he hasn’t used since assuming office.

Khamenei warned that if the US keeps pushing for war and accepting higher costs, it should expect consequences from Iran and its allies in the region. He said recent fighting in southern Iran already offers a preview of what’s coming.

What triggered this latest exchange?

The statement followed a deadly Friday attack in Jordan, where Iranian missile and drone strikes killed two US service members while a third went missing, according to US Central Command. Four other soldiers were hurt, treated in Jordanian hospitals, and later released.

Story continues below this ad
Iran-Lebanon
A man passes by a giant billboard that shows the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, with Arabic writing that reads: “Thank you Iran”, in Dahiyeh, Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon. (AP Photo)

The US responded with new strikes Saturday aimed at Iran’s ability to threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and at punishing the Revolutionary Guard units blamed for the Jordan attack.

Most Read
1Why Iran hardliners are alleging a ‘coup’ after the US agreement
2US-Iran War News Highlights: US military launches new airstrikes against Iran for deaths of US troops
3Dubai job crisis: How the Iran war is hitting Indian and migrant workers
4Iran tears up US peace deal, launches wider Gulf offensive hitting critical Kuwait water plant: 5 updates
5Who is Andy Burnham? Britain’s next PM, wife, children and why he’s called the ‘King of the North’
6Iran threatens to move beyond retaliation as US attacks enter Day 7
Also read US-Iran War News Live Updates: US launches new airstrikes to ‘swiftly punish’ Iran for killing American troops

No. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran has suspended its commitments under the memorandum, arguing the US broke the deal first by resuming strikes on Iranian territory. The agreement, brokered by Qatar and Pakistan last month, had aimed to end the conflict for good. Both sides now describe it as over.

What’s happening on the ground?

The US strikes early Saturday killed three people and wounded eight in Iran’s Hormozgan province, damaging two bridges and a road tunnel, according to Iranian state media. A second round of strikes hit the same province later that day with no reported civilian casualties. Iran, in turn, struck civilian infrastructure in Kuwait, including a power and water plant, prompting officials there to urge residents to conserve electricity.

us iran deal
A woman holds up pictures of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, left, and his father, the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during a state-organized rally in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/ File)

Trump has said he’s unmoved by Iran’s decision to step back from the agreement, telling a reporter he “couldn’t care less”. Meanwhile, the EU and Gulf states have jointly called on Iran to stop interfering with shipping in the strait and reopen it without conditions, as fears grow that the region could be headed toward a prolonged conflict.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments