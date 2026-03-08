Iran’s next Supreme Leader selected. What’s next and the US-Israel warnings

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for 37 years, was killed in a United States-Israeli strike on Tehran on February 28, (Reuters)

More than a week after the assassination of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the joint US-Israel attack, the clerical body, which is responsible for choosing his successor, has reached a majority consensus, as per Assembly of Experts member Ayatollah Mohammad-Mahdi Mirbagheri.

Citing Iran’s Mehr news agency, Al Jazeera said “some obstacles” still needed to be resolved regarding the process.