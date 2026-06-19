Mojtaba Khamenei backs direct US talks, warns Iran will not yield to ‘enemy’

Khamenei confirmed he had authorised the agreement despite holding a different view on the deal.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJun 19, 2026 06:08 AM IST First published on: Jun 19, 2026 at 05:58 AM IST
Iran-LebanonA man passes by a giant billboard that shows the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, with Arabic writing that reads: "Thank you Iran", in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. (AP Photo)

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday endorsed direct negotiations with the United States, in a statement delivered via text message read on Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, marking his first public reaction to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed a day earlier by President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to end the war between the two countries.

Khamenei confirmed he had authorised the agreement despite holding a different view on the deal, saying Trump had “out of desperation, resorted to various forms of pressure and leverage to bring about this outcome.”

He said he authorised the agreement in light of a commitment given to him by President Pezeshkian, in his capacity as head of the Supreme National Security Council, to safeguard the rights of the Iranian nation and the “Resistance Front,” and given his “explicit acceptance of responsibility for doing so.”

Iran would now, Khamenei continued, “await the fulfilment of the conditions that have been stated” in the agreement.

Khamenei later posted an English-language version of his statement on his official X account.

‘Not accepting the enemy’s position’

Khamenei’s endorsement came with a pointed caveat. He said that any future face-to-face negotiations with Washington would “not mean accepting the enemy’s opinion,” in what analysts described as a shift in Iran’s posture.

The framing was significant. As recently as February 2025, Khamenei had dismissed direct negotiations with Washington as neither “intelligent, wise, nor honourable,” and had declared that engaging the United States would not resolve Iran’s problems. Thursday’s statement represented a marked departure from that position, even if the rhetoric retained its characteristic wariness.

iran war
A woman holds up pictures of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, left, and his father, the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during a state-organized rally in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/ File)

Meanwhile, France 24 reported that Vali Nasr, professor of Middle East studies at Johns Hopkins University and a former adviser to the US State Department, said the war was “ending in Iran’s favour” and that “the outcome is definitely not favourable to Israel.”

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Hormuz reopens as blockade lifts

Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that the US Navy had, as part of the agreement, lifted its blockade on Iranian ports by allowing more than a dozen ships to pass through. Vance told reporters that more than 12.5 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz overnight the highest volume recorded since the war began in late February.

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A Trump administration envoy also told US lawmakers in a private briefing that Iran would invite the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to inspect its nuclear sites, though this commitment was not reflected in the published text of the MoU.

Vance separately announced he may postpone a trip to Switzerland planned for Friday, which had been intended to include a ceremonial signing of the MoU and to initiate the next round of negotiations between the two sides.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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