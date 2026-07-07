Khamenei Funeral Live Updates: Khamenei’s body reaches Qom as mourners vow revenge on US, Israel

A man holds an Iranian flag as the truck carrying the coffins of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family makes its way through mourners during the funeral procession in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral Live Updates: Hundreds of thousands of mourners gathered in Tehran on Monday hoping to catch a glimpse of the coffin of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as his multi-day funeral continued.

Where is Khamenei’s successor: Khamenei’s son and designated successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, has not appeared publicly since his father’s killing, CNN reported. Notably, Iran’s hard-line former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad did attend the funeral a rare public appearance after years of estrangement from the slain leader.

Story continues below this ad The truck carrying the coffins of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family makes its way through mourners during the funeral procession toward Azadi Tower in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo) The truck carrying the coffins of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family makes its way through mourners during the funeral procession toward Azadi Tower in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo) Are the US and Iran still talking: Despite the turmoil, diplomacy appears to be continuing. Iran’s top negotiator said implementing the agreement with the US is “difficult, but achievable,” per CNN. Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met with the head of Hamas’s political bureau at the funeral and reaffirmed Iran’s support for regional armed groups it backs. Funeral rites are set to continue in the holy city of Qom, as the body of the slain Supreme Leader made its way there for further ceremonies. Latest Developments Mourners across Tehran and Qom joined multi-day rites for Khamenei, with large crowds hoping to see his coffin.

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Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad made a rare appearance at Khamenei’s funeral after years of distance from the late leader. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from West Asia, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates Jul 7, 2026 06:38 AM IST What’s behind Trump’s ‘US will finish the job’ warning to Iran amid Khamenei’s funeral US President Donald Trump on Monday warned Iran that either they reach a deal with Washington or the United States will “finish the job,” renewing this threat of military action against Tehran as the Islamic Republic remains defiant following the dayslong funeral of its slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. US-Iran indirect talks concluded last week without any feasible outcome and a public sign of advancement toward a lasting peace, despite a 60-day ceasefire deal agreed between the two countries in order to create room for diplomacy following US-Israel’s joint strikes against Iran in February that sparked the tension in West Asia. .@POTUS: "Oil is is now at a level that, I think it's even lower, on a barrel basis, than it was before we started. We’ve gotten concessions, and they have to hold those concessions, but there'll be no nuclear weapon. We’re going to be getting the, as I call it, dust; the… pic.twitter.com/4t9GWOqy5S — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 6, 2026 Jul 7, 2026 06:32 AM IST Tanker struck near Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO reports A tanker has reported a fire after being hit by “an unknown projectile” off the coast of Oman, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO). The incident occurred 8 nautical miles east of Oman’s Limah whilst the ship was travelling southbound. The projectile struck the port side of the tanker, the UKMTO said. No casualties or environmental impact were reported following the strike, and authorities are investigating, it added. Jul 7, 2026 06:23 AM IST A recap of recent developments Massive funeral procession in Tehran : Hundreds of thousands joined the funeral procession for Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Body moves to Qom for further rites: Khamenei's body arrived in the holy city of Qom, where additional funeral rites are set to take place. Successor stays out of public view: Khamenei's son and designated successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, has not appeared publicly since his father's killing. Ahmadinejad makes a rare appearance: Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad attended the funeral, marking his first public appearance after years of estrangement from the slain leader. US-Iran talks continue amid mourning: Iran's top negotiator said implementing the agreement with the US is "difficult, but achievable," even as the country mourns its Supreme Leader.

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