Khamenei Funeral Live Updates: Khamenei’s body reaches Qom as mourners vow revenge on US, Israel

A man holds an Iranian flag as the truck carrying the coffins of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family makes its way through mourners during the funeral procession in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral Live Updates: Hundreds of thousands of mourners gathered in Tehran on Monday hoping to catch a glimpse of the coffin of Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as his multi-day funeral continued.
Where is Khamenei’s successor: Khamenei’s son and designated successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, has not appeared publicly since his father’s killing, CNN reported. Notably, Iran’s hard-line former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad did attend the funeral a rare public appearance after years of estrangement from the slain leader.
The truck carrying the coffins of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family makes its way through mourners during the funeral procession toward Azadi Tower in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)
Story continues below this ad
Are the US and Iran still talking: Despite the turmoil, diplomacy appears to be continuing. Iran’s top negotiator said implementing the agreement with the US is “difficult, but achievable,” per CNN. Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met with the head of Hamas’s political bureau at the funeral and reaffirmed Iran’s support for regional armed groups it backs.
Funeral rites are set to continue in the holy city of Qom, as the body of the slain Supreme Leader made its way there for further ceremonies.
Latest Developments
- Mourners across Tehran and Qom joined multi-day rites for Khamenei, with large crowds hoping to see his coffin.
- Israeli forces carried out fresh attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, killing at least six Palestinians and four Lebanese, even as US-brokered ceasefires remain technically in place.
- A UN human rights body labeled the detention of Gaza doctor Hussam Abu Safia “arbitrary” and called for his immediate release amid growing concern for his safety.
- Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad made a rare appearance at Khamenei’s funeral after years of distance from the late leader.
Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from West Asia, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd